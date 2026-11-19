Rear Adm. Patrick Finney is the Navy’s first flag officer in the post

Finney’s portfolio covers the SLCM-N program, estimated at up to $20 billion

The 2027 Defense R&D Summit will explore unmanned systems, space and more

The Navy has selected Rear Adm. Patrick Finney to command a new program management office that will oversee the integration of the nuclear sea-launched cruise missile, or SLCM-N, and the Conventional Prompt Strike, or CPS, hypersonic weapon onto the service’s surface ships and submarines, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday.

Finney’s new office will help bring new strike weapons to Navy ships and submarines. Beyond weapons programs, the technologies powering the next generation of U.S. military capabilities will be in focus at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2027 Defense R&D Summit on Feb. 4 to explore trusted AI and autonomy, unmanned systems, space, and other technologies shaping the future of the U.S. military. Sign up today to be part of the discussion!

What Is Finney’s New Role?

Finney serves as the first commander of the office, which is based at Naval Weapons Station Crane in Indiana. He reports to Vice Adm. Douglas Williams, whom the Senate confirmed as director of Portfolio Acquisition Executive Strategic Systems Programs, or PAE SSP, in May to succeed the retiring Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe Jr.

Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., named Finney as the selectee during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, noting that he took the post in October. The service has yet to issue an official announcement on the selection.

In May, Banks said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, a two-time Wash100 honoree, and Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao had approved the position for a one-star Navy Reserve admiral in Indiana. Cao, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, later called the role essential to the two weapons programs despite Pentagon efforts to reduce the number of flag and general officers.

What Is the SLCM-N Program?

SLCM-N is a Navy nuclear-armed cruise missile program that formally began in 2025. The service intends to field the missile on Virginia-class submarines and the proposed Trump-class battleship.

According to a Government Accountability Office report released in July, program officials put the total acquisition cost of SLCM-N between $15 billion and $20 billion. The Navy aims to reach initial operational capability by 2034, a schedule that officials told GAO is “aggressive.”

Who Is Rear Adm. Patrick Finney?

Finney is a Navy Reserve flag officer and submariner who serves as commander of the PAE SSP Hypersonics and Cruise Missiles Program Management Office, according to his official Navy biography. He was promoted to rear admiral on Oct. 1.

He began his career as a division officer aboard the Los Angeles-class attack submarines USS Atlanta and USS Dallas, completing two Mediterranean deployments, before joining SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team Two as a quality assurance officer.

As a reservist, Finney held staff assignments with Submarine Group 10 and U.S. Fleet Forces and spent a year mobilized as chief engineer of Afghan Regional Security Integration Command – Central during Operation Enduring Freedom.

His command tours include the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land and units assigned to U.S. European Command, Joint Enabling Capabilities Command, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Submarine Force Atlantic and Naval Support Activity Annapolis. He later served as director of the Submarine Force Reserve Component.

Finney holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Villanova University, a master’s degree in engineering management from Old Dominion University and a master’s degree in fire protection engineering from the University of Maryland.

How Is the Navy Advancing Its SLCM-N & CPS Programs?

The new office arrives as the Navy steps up SLCM-N contracting. Among recent awards, BAE Systems in September secured a $94.6 million contract for engineering and technical support, while General Dynamics Mission Systems received a $194 million contract modification for fire control work. In October, the service also awarded five prototype agreements worth $743.6 million to advance the missile’s flight system and canister development.

On the hypersonic side, Finney’s role builds on ongoing CPS integration work. Lockheed Martin received a $1.35 billion Navy contract modification to support the weapon aboard the USS Zumwalt, with work expected to run through 2032. Alongside that work, the company has invested in a modular payload delivery system to expand its hypersonic manufacturing capacity.