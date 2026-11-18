All six areas now have accountable leaders running time-bound sprints

Directed energy and applied AI have notched the clearest fielding wins

POC’s Feb. 4 Defense R&D Summit will dig into the CTAs’ next phase

One year ago, on Nov. 17, 2025, Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael cut the Pentagon’s list of critical technology areas from 14 to six. The six CTAs are applied artificial intelligence, biomanufacturing, contested logistics technologies, quantum and battlefield information dominance, scaled directed energy, and scaled hypersonics.

Michael presented the move to six priorities as a matter of urgency, MeriTalk reported.

“Our adversaries are moving fast, but we will move faster,” he said. “The warfighter is not asking for results tomorrow; they need them today.”

Twelve months later, the six CTAs have grown from a priority list into the organizing logic behind how the Department of War spends, staffs and contracts. Lasers are knocking hostile drones out of the sky on the southern border, the department’s AI user base has grown nearly twentyfold and the Army’s flagship hypersonic weapon has moved into production.

Michael laid out much of this vision for industry at Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit, and the conversation continues at the 2027 Defense R&D Summit on Feb. 4, 2027. If your company wants its roadmap to line up with the department’s top technology bets, register now for the 2027 Defense R&D Summit.

How Did Emil Michael Pitch the CTAs at the 2026 Defense R&D Summit?

Michael gave a keynote address at POC’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29 at the Hilton McLean in Virginia. Afterward he sat down for a fireside chat with Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey. On the same day, the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering named the six senior officials accountable for each CTA’s sprints.

On stage, Michael urged the GovCon audience to retire the “valley of death” cliché in favor of a “rainforest of opportunity.” He described a pipeline that runs from the Defense Innovation Unit’s fast early contracts to scaling programs and low-cost loans from the Office of Strategic Capital, or OSC. He also gave industry an open invitation.

“If you have a solution that can help our warfighters win the next war, then we’re your customer,” Michael said.

Michael won a 2026 Wash100 Award, largely for the CTA rollout. His Defense R&D Summit audience got an early look at priorities that have since steered major awards and initiatives across the department.

Who Leads the 6 Critical Technology Areas?

Each CTA now has a single accountable senior official:

Applied artificial intelligence: Cameron Stanley, who is also the department’s chief digital and AI officer

Cameron Stanley, who is also the department’s chief digital and AI officer Biomanufacturing: Gary Vora, formerly the Navy’s principal scientist for biotechnology

Gary Vora, formerly the Navy’s principal scientist for biotechnology Contested logistics technologies: Robert Mantz, a veteran of the Army Research Office and DARPA

Robert Mantz, a veteran of the Army Research Office and DARPA Quantum and battlefield information dominance: Kevin Rudd, an electronic warfare and radio frequency sensing specialist

Kevin Rudd, an electronic warfare and radio frequency sensing specialist Scaled directed energy: Christopher Vergien, who oversees high-energy laser and high-power microwave work

Christopher Vergien, who oversees high-energy laser and high-power microwave work Scaled hypersonics: James Weber, a longtime hypersonics leader across the Air Force and the Office of the Secretary

How Are the CTAs Steering Department Dollars?

The CTAs now sit at the center of the department’s technology budget.

“These six CTAs mandate how the Department allocates its investments, talent and leadership,” Michael wrote in May 14 testimony to the House Armed Services Committee.

The same testimony reported two figures for the prior year. The Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies program, or APFIT, delivered more than $800 million across 32 projects, and the OSC executed more than $2 billion in loans and conditional commitments.

The CTAs also reach small businesses. The department’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer office said its investments map directly to the six CTAs. The department’s fiscal year 2027 request includes $343.7 billion for research, development, test and evaluation across discretionary and mandatory funding, per the Congressional Research Service.

You can hear from Pentagon technology and acquisition leaders on where those dollars go next at the 2027 Defense R&D Summit. Save your seat today!

What Have the CTAs Delivered in Year One?

Scaled Directed Energy

Directed energy has produced the year’s most visible results. On June 23, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Michael watched the department demonstrate several laser and high-power microwave systems at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

In July, the Scaled Directed Energy CTA executed Joint Laser Weapon System agreements with nLIGHT Defense and Lockheed Martin Aculight. The other transaction authority deals carry an initial value of $86 million and a program ceiling of $847 million. Initial prototypes run at about 150 kilowatts, with later versions scaling to 300 to 500 kilowatts for cruise missile defense.

Weeks later, on Aug. 25 and 26, Joint Task Force-Southern Border used the Army Multipurpose High Energy Laser, or AMP-HEL, to defeat three hostile drones believed to be linked to drug cartels.

Applied Artificial Intelligence

In January, the department released an AI Acceleration Strategy built around seven Pace-Setting Projects, each with a single accountable leader. By late May, Michael said the department’s AI user base had reached 1.5 million, up from 80,000 a year earlier.

His House testimony offered an example from the field. The XVIII Airborne Corps used AI to produce an exercise order in six weeks, a job that usually takes six to nine months.

Quantum and Battlefield Information Dominance

In June, the Defense Innovation Unit launched Farseer, a quantum sensing and timing initiative expected to invest up to $200 million within a year. It covers magnetometers, gravimeters and portable clocks for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and it calls for prototypes ready for government testing within three to nine months.

On Oct. 8, the department announced a quantum computing package of about $350 million. It includes about $200 million as DARPA advanced four providers to Stage C of its Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, plus a conditional OSC loan commitment of about $150 million to PsiQuantum, Defence Industry Europe reported.

“Dominance in quantum information science is a critical priority for both President Trump and the Department of War,” Michael said.

Scaled Hypersonics

On March 31, Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal awarded a $2.7 billion contract for development, testing and production of the Dark Eagle Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon. Leidos secured the work, which moves key Dark Eagle components from prototyping to production.

Biomanufacturing

This CTA aims to use living systems to produce critical materials at scale and close supply chain gaps. In April, BioMADE announced $21.4 million across 14 projects, funded by the Department of War and the National Science Foundation.

Contested Logistics Technologies

Michael’s May testimony lists the area’s targets: autonomous delivery, AI-driven predictive maintenance, point-of-need manufacturing of spare parts, and secure supplies of food, water, energetics and sustainment under contested conditions. Few marquee awards have been announced here so far, which leaves contested logistics one of the most open lanes for companies that want to influence early requirements.

Why Should GovCons Attend the 2027 Defense R&D Summit?

The Pentagon received $149 billion for R&D last year, the largest R&D increase across the federal government. The 2027 Defense R&D Summit on Feb. 4 at the Hilton McLean is POC’s venue for learning where that money goes next.

Attendees will hear from Melissa Johnson, acquisition executive and director at U.S. Special Operations Command, who will give a keynote address. Johnson may discuss how SOCOM brings commercial technology to special operators and where its acquisition priorities are headed.

The 2027 Defense R&D Summit’s panel slate lines up closely with Michael’s six CTAs:

Trusted AI: assuring models, data and supply chains, building AI from commercial and open-source data, and testing whether AI is ready for war

assuring models, data and supply chains, building AI from commercial and open-source data, and testing whether AI is ready for war Battlefield networks: the network as a weapon system, self-running expeditionary connectivity, and 5G and Open RAN for contested training ranges

the network as a weapon system, self-running expeditionary connectivity, and 5G and Open RAN for contested training ranges Innovation base security: supply chain visibility, critical materials and research security

supply chain visibility, critical materials and research security Maritime sensing: multi-sensor intelligence for the maritime domain

Speakers include Poornima Madhavan, director of the Intelligent Human-Machine Systems Division at the University of Maryland’s Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security. Platinum sponsors include Booz Allen Hamilton, Nokia Federal, Exiger and Noblis.

The Defense R&D Summit is one of POC’s most popular annual events and often sells out early. Register now for the 2027 Defense R&D Summit to hear from the leaders turning the Pentagon’s technology priorities into contracts.