Directed energy can neutralize drone swarms and other enemy weapons

Key directed energy programs at the Pentagon recently achieved milestones

Pentagon acquisition and capability development leaders will take the stage at the 2027 Defense R&D Summit on Feb. 4

The U.S. military has been pursuing the development of directed energy weapons for decades, but evolving battlefield threats have highlighted the need to accelerate fielding and deliver capabilities into the hands of warfighters.

Directed energy appeared in both the White House’s National Security Science and Technology Strategy and the Pentagon’s list of critical technology areas . Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering and 2026 Wash100 winner Emil Michael said these critical technology areas are not just priorities but imperatives to ensure that American warfighters “wield the most advanced technology to maximize lethality.”

The Pentagon also plans to boost spending on the capability’s development. Fast Company reported that DOW is allocating more than $2 billion for research, development, testing and evaluation funds for directed energy systems in fiscal year 2027.

Michael delivered a keynote and participated in a fireside chat with Michael Duffey, under secretary of war for acquisition and sustainment, at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit last January. At the 2027 Defense R&D Summit on Feb. 4, leaders from the Pentagon’s research and development and acquisition enterprise will take the stage to share insights into upcoming initiatives. Melissa Johnson, acquisition executive and director for the U.S. Special Operations Command, has joined the event’s keynote lineup. Speakers from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Space Force will also be present at the event. Tickets are now available here !

What Is Directed Energy?

The War Department defines directed energy weapons as systems that utilize concentrated electromagnetic energy to incapacitate, disable, damage or destroy an enemy target.

During high-tech battles where adversaries deploy cheap unmanned aerial systems to overwhelm traditional air defenses, directed energy weapons can provide a low-cost capability to neutralize swarms .

James Mazol , deputy under secretary of war for research and engineering, said recent conflicts have shown that “ we need to be able to deal with mass, and we need to be able to defeat mass that’s coming at us ,” National Defense Magazine reported.

There are two main types of directed energy weapons that the U.S. military is pursuing:

High-energy lasers , or HEL, focus a beam of light to burn a target.

, or HEL, focus a beam of light to burn a target. High-power microwaves, or HPM, deliver bursts of radio-frequency energy to overwhelm electronic systems.

Who Leads Directed Energy at the Pentagon?

Christopher Vergien

In February, the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering appointed Christopher Vergien to lead departmentwide directed energy efforts .

Vergien brings to the role a track record in defense technology research and development. Prior to joining OUSD&E, he served as a directed energy subject matter expert for American Systems .

He also held the roles of international program officer for basic research at the Air Force Office of Scientific Research’s Asian Office of Aerospace Research and Development and international photonics research scientist for the Agency for Defense Development.

Earlier in his career, he served as a research physicist for the U.S. Air Force and then as a physicist and program manager for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

What Role Will Directed Energy Play in Golden Dome?

The Trump administration’s planned Golden Dome architecture will have both kinetic-kill and electronic or directed energy destructors and left-of-launch counterattacks , Golden Dome Director Gen. Michael Guetlein , a two-time Wash100 winner, told lawmakers in a Senate hearing in April, The Washington Times reported.

The Golden Dome initiative has two phases. The first phase is expected to be completed in 2028 and will prioritize capabilities that can deter attacks on U.S. leadership in the homeland. The second phase will follow in 2035 and will deliver next-generation technologies that include directed energy , Guetlein added.

DOW’s proposed FY27 budget includes $452 million in RDT&E for the development, integration and assessment of directed energy weapons in support of the Golden Dome initiative .

The Pentagon is seeking $122.6 billion for departmentwide RDT&E in FY27 . Learn how the DOW plans to use the proposed funding to support the development of new warfighter technologies at the 2027 Defense R&D Summit . Speakers will include leaders who oversee capability development and acquisition at the Pentagon. Sign up today to gain actionable insights that will position your company to capture upcoming contracting opportunities.

What Are Directed Energy Programs at the Pentagon?

The Pentagon is running multiple programs to develop and field directed energy systems and, recently, several have reached key milestones.

Joint Laser Weapon System

The Joint Laser Weapon System, or JLWS, is an Army-Navy program designed to develop and deploy containerized laser weapons against cruise missiles and UAS. Officials said initial JLWS prototypes are expected to deliver approximately 150 kilowatts of power, while later versions will be able to generate between 300 and 500 kilowatts.

In July, the Pentagon announced that it had awarded two other transaction authority agreements worth a potential $847 million to nLIGHT Defense and Lockheed Martin subsidiary Aculight .

E-HEL

Enduring High Energy Laser, or E-HEL, is a U.S. Army effort that focuses on the deployment of high-energy laser weapon systems that can defeat group 1 to 3 UAS.

In September, AeroVironment secured a $464.8 million contract from the Army Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Fires, or PAE Fires, to deliver dozens of LOCUST X3 laser weapon systems.

Homeland Counter-UAS Directed Energy Pilot

The Army-led Joint Interagency Task Force 401, or JIATF 401, is also evaluating directed energy systems that can neutralize drone threats within the U.S. The task force recently selected AeroVironment, Boeing , Epirus and Kord for a pilot program intended to expand the operational use of high-energy laser and high-powered microwave systems .

Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross , director of JIATF 401, stated that the pilot will test directed energy systems in an operational environment to understand how the capabilities can be integrated and sustained for homeland defense.

AMP-HEL

Joint Task Force-Southern Border, operating under the U.S. Northern Command, confirmed the use of the Army Multipurpose High Energy Laser, or AMP-HEL, to defeat three hostile UAS on the Southern Border .

AMP-HEL is a mobile, 20‑kilowatt, high‑energy laser system designed to destroy small drones. AeroVironment delivered the first two functional prototypes of the weapon system to the U.S. military in 2025, Wired reported.

The Army Multi-Purpose High Energy Laser system mounted on an infantry squad vehicle. Photo: DOW

HELIOS

The Navy’s High-Energy Laser with Integrated Optical Dazzler and Surveillance, or HELIOS, is a shipboard 60-kilowatt-class laser built by Lockheed Martin . Designated as Mk 5 Mod 0, the system was developed to neutralize drones and small boats.

Lockheed confirmed that, during an at-sea test conducted in 2025, the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Preble used its HELIOS system to shoot down four UAS , Interesting Engineering reported.