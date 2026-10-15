Pete Hegseth has announced a $50 billion reconciliation request for autonomous systems

Hegseth described the request as a one-time investment, not a recurring allocation

The 2027 Defense R&D Summit on Feb. 4 will explore autonomous systems and other emerging technologies

The Pentagon is seeking roughly $50 billion in reconciliation funding to expand production of autonomous weapons and robotic systems , Defense News reported Thursday.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth , a two-time Wash100 Award winner, outlined the request Wednesday during the Project Agincourt panel at the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual meeting.

The Pentagon’s proposed investment in autonomous weapons reflects a broader focus on defense innovation, a key topic at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2027 Defense R&D Summit on Feb. 4. Register today .

How Would the Pentagon Use the Proposed Funding?

Hegseth said the funding would help the Department of War move from procuring thousands of autonomous systems to fielding hundreds of thousands and eventually millions. The proposed amount falls outside the Pentagon’s fiscal 2027 budget request and is intended as a one-time allocation, not a recurring annual appropriation.

Under the fiscal 2027 budget request, the Drone Dominance Program , which seeks to speed the fielding of one-way attack drones to combat units, would receive $53.6 billion. That total includes $16.9 billion for unmanned-system procurement, $14.4 billion for counter-drone systems, $13.5 billion for contested logistics, $4.5 billion for collaborative autonomy and $4.3 billion for institutional systems and personnel.

The administration is seeking $350 billion in defense funding through budget reconciliation , a large share of which is tied to autonomous systems such as drones, mine-detection tools and uncrewed maritime craft. Should Congress reject that funding, the Pentagon would weigh giving up some of its pricier conventional weapon systems to keep money flowing to low-cost drones and autonomous systems , according to Under Secretary of War and Chief Technology Officer Emil Michael , a 2026 Wash100 Award winner .

How Is DOW Speeding Autonomous Systems Adoption?

Hegseth directed officials to identify regulations that hinder technology adoption and could be revised without congressional action. The effort aims to cut red tape, eliminate barriers to entry for new defense contractors and support the large-scale production of affordable autonomous systems.

According to Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle , companies outside the traditional defense industrial base are gaining broader entry to Army programs, though the service will keep working with its established suppliers. Developers will also get greater use of Army test ranges, where they can try out systems and hear directly from military users.

The War Department launched the Drone Dominance initiative in December 2025 to acquire approximately 340,000 small unmanned aircraft systems over two years using a $1 billion investment. The Army said it expected to deliver tens of thousands of drones in 2026 and hundreds of thousands by 2027.

Under an approach the Army is developing, future combat operations will draw on drones, autonomous ground systems and autonomous fires, Telle said. He cited the 390A military occupational specialty as a way for warrant officers to retain robotics skills and pass them on to soldiers.