DOW is restructuring senior and intermediate military education institutions

Military schools will adopt standardized examinations and mandatory end-of-course wargames

The under secretary of war for personnel and readiness will oversee implementation requirements

The Department of War is restructuring its professional military education system , evaluating schools based on their ability to prepare leaders to win the nation’s wars.

Secretary of War and two-time Wash100 Award winner Pete Hegseth directed the overhaul after the Senior Service College Task Force assessed the department’s military education enterprise, DOW said Monday. The directive applies immediately to the senior service colleges, or SSC, and intermediate level education, or ILE, schools.

The department said the overhaul will place greater emphasis on preparing officers for joint military operations and strategic decision-making. It also calls for changes to academic content, student assessments, faculty qualifications and how officers are selected for advanced military education.

What Will Military Officers Study Under the New Requirements?

The directive calls for military schools to incorporate national defense priorities more directly into their academic programs. Coursework for Academic Year 2027-2028 must address the execution of national security strategy, with subjects including homeland defense, protection of the First Island Chain, the defense industrial base and allied burden-sharing.

Students will also examine historical and recent military operations through formal case studies. The material will cover both successes and failures, including questions involving civil-military relations, legal authority and the limits of military power.

The department is also requiring schools to assess students through comprehensive examinations or culminating wargames instead of relying primarily on seminar participation. These assessments will cover national security and joint warfighting subjects and carry substantial weight in students’ final grades and academic standing.

Another instructional change involves the creation of Warfighter Chair positions at SSCs and ILE institutions. Officers selected for these billets must hold O-5 or O-6 ranks, demonstrate strong performance and have completed operational command within the previous 24 months. Their responsibilities will include bringing operational lessons into classroom instruction, campaign planning and joint wargaming.

How Will the Department Change Faculty Requirements?

The memorandum calls for a different mix of experience among full-time faculty members at senior service colleges. The department wants most of these instructors to have military or defense backgrounds, including previous service in the armed forces, the department’s civilian workforce or the intelligence community.

The employment terms for incoming civilian faculty will also change. Newly hired instructors at SSCs will not receive lifetime tenure or emeritus status. Instead, their positions will use renewable three-year contracts, with renewal decisions based on teaching performance and research relevant to national security or defense priorities.

The department also plans to establish common artificial intelligence competencies and educational objectives for graduates of senior service colleges.

Who Will Track the Military Education Changes?

The under secretary of war for personnel and readiness will coordinate departmentwide oversight of the reforms. The official must hold senior leadership meetings at least once every 60 days to assess implementation, coordinate work among military components and address execution problems.

The directive also assigns the Joint Chiefs of Staff responsibility for establishing PME 1.5, a required nonresident course for officers between intermediate-level and senior-level military education. Its curriculum will include global force management, multidomain campaign design, contested logistics and algorithmic warfare. Officers must complete the course to qualify for resident SSC programs.

Military departments and other responsible offices will submit progress reports according to deadlines ranging from 90 to 270 days, depending on the requirement.