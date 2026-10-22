Database adds more than 630,000 map images

Open-source toolkit links to 23 servers for live federal data

Partners include Council on Environmental Quality, OpenAI and Google

The PermitAI team at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory has released two public resources for federal environmental review data, the laboratory said Monday.

What Does the Upgraded NEPATEC3.0 Database Include?

The first of the two resources is NEPATEC3.0, the NEPA Text Corpus, a database of documents prepared under the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA. Earlier versions held only text. The new version adds map images and geospatial layers, and the laboratory said its geospatial AI pipeline produced more than 630,000 map images and 135,000 GeoTIFFs.

The database now holds 188,000 documents and more than 30 text and image metadata types, up from 140,000 documents and 14 metadata types in version 2.0 and 26,000 documents and five types in version 1.0. The laboratory said the additional metadata supports comparisons among document categories.

“Permitting is inherently geospatial,” said Anastasia Bernat, a data scientist and technical lead for PermitAI. “Applying GeoAI to this process is already advancing new research in how vision-language models interpret maps and geospatial data. And it has the potential to reshape the pace and precision of permitting decisions nationwide.”

What Is the NEPA Model Context Protocol Toolkit?

The second resource is the NEPA Model Context Protocol toolkit, or NEPA-MCP. It is open source and designed to pull live data from more than 20 government sources through one interface. The toolkit offers 23 Model Context Protocol servers and 56 tools, and each server covers one federal agency or authoritative data source.

The data include current federal reviews, geospatial overlays and regulatory context. They also cover legal jurisdiction, water, wildlife habitat and other environmental resources for a proposed project area.

Sarthak Chaturvedi led the NEPA-MCP project for the PermitAI team.

“We are now at a key inflection point in the development of PermitAI, where we are ready to deploy our tools and resources in real-world workflows,” Chaturvedi said. “We have done the important groundwork in developing data standards, metadata and streamlining data connection that allows users to compare relationships among data points to make information easier to understand and reuse. Now it’s time to have users come kick the tires and help improve our work.”

What Is PermitAI, and Who Is Working With the Team?

PermitAI began as a pilot sponsored by DOE’s Office of Policy to centralize NEPA decision data for the department. PNNL said the team widened its focus after the release of America’s AI Action Plan and the Council on Environmental Quality’s directive that federal agencies adopt uniform data standards.

The Council on Environmental Quality is working with the team on a standard framework for NEPATEC3.0 and receives data services through NEPA-MCP. PNNL’s Center for Continuum Computing and Google are helping the team enrich and store data on the Google Cloud Platform. The team is also working with the Permitting Council to expand its data resources and toolkits.

What Earlier PermitAI Work Has PNNL Announced?

In August 2025, PNNL said the public can access machine-readable environmental review data through the NEPATEC 2.0 database, which uses a standardized format created by the Council on Environmental Quality.

In July, PNNL announced DraftNEPABench, a benchmark built with OpenAI to test whether artificial intelligence coding agents can draft sections of environmental impact statements. PNNL said the benchmark uses 102 test cases drawn from published statements by 19 federal agencies.