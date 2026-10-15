Randy Resnick will join IGEL after nearly 40 years in federal service

He led the Pentagon’s Zero Trust Portfolio Management Office within the CIO organization

Resnick spent over three decades at the NSA before joining the Pentagon in January 2022

Randy Resnick , who led the Department of War’s efforts to implement zero-trust cybersecurity across military networks, will retire after almost four decades in government service , Nextgov/FCW reported Wednesday.

Resnick, a previous Wash100 Award recipient, will transition to the private sector as field chief technology officer for government and critical industries at IGEL, a company that develops secure software to help organizations manage computer systems through the cloud.

“When I first started in July 1987, I could never have envisioned the profound transformation the ‘Internet’ and the ‘Browser’ would bring — let alone that the rest of my career would be spent trying to secure it,” Resnick wrote in an email Tuesday.

What Did Resnick Oversee at the Pentagon?

Resnick served as the department’s chief zero trust officer and director of the zero trust portfolio management office within the chief information officer’s organization. He was responsible for coordinating the department’s zero-trust efforts, providing strategic guidance and directing resources toward departmentwide implementation.

In November 2025, Resnick and his team issued implementation and integration guidance for applying zero trust to operational technology systems. In 2024, they delivered guidance for applying zero-trust controls in accordance with National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-53, Revision 5.

The team’s earlier work included the DOW’s first Zero Trust Strategy and Implementation Plan, delivered in November 2022.

What Is Resnick’s Cybersecurity Background?

Resnick spent more than 30 years at the National Security Agency before moving to the Pentagon’s CIO office in January 2022. At NSA, he was the agency’s zero trust strategic lead and held senior roles in cybersecurity innovation and information assurance engineering .

He was also the first chief of NSA’s Red Team, which tested defenses using offensive cyber techniques. He worked with the Defense Information Systems Agency and U.S. Cyber Command to develop two zero trust testbed labs.