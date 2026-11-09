Brig. Gen. Robert Schreiner succeeds Christopher Povak at NRO

Schreiner previously led U.S. Space Forces Northern

He once commanded NRO’s Aerospace Data Facility-Colorado

Brig. Gen. Robert Schreiner has assumed duties as deputy director of the National Reconnaissance Office and commander of the agency’s Space Force Element.

NRO said Friday Schreiner succeeds Maj. Gen. Christopher Povak, who has been selected for promotion to lieutenant general and assignment as deputy chief of space operations for operations at Space Force headquarters at the Pentagon.

Schreiner took over the role during a change of command ceremony at the agency’s headquarters in Chantilly, Virginia. He is the 10th general officer and the third Space Force officer to serve in the position.

What Will Schreiner Do as NRO Deputy Director?

In his new role, Schreiner will help the NRO director oversee the agency’s strategic and tactical operations, covering the design, acquisition, launch and operation of the country’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

As Space Force Element commander, he will lead the military personnel assigned to NRO, oversee related service resources and advise the director on military matters.

NRO Director Roger Mason said Schreiner’s experience will strengthen the agency’s ability to support the intelligence community and the Department of War with integrated overhead ISR capabilities for national security.

“His background in satellite operations, engineering, and acquisitions will help drive innovation to maintain America’s intelligence advantage in space,” added Mason, who took on his current role in August after serving as chief growth officer at V2X.

Mason also thanked Povak, whom he described as the longest-serving military deputy in NRO’s history.

Who Is Robert Schreiner?

Schreiner is a 1998 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy who most recently served as commander of U.S. Space Forces Northern at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado, according to his official NRO biography. In that post, he oversaw the planning and execution of space effects in support of U.S. Northern Command.

Before leading Space Forces Northern, he worked as senior liaison officer to U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Strategic Command. He also served as deputy director for operations of Operations Team One at the Joint Staff’s National Joint Operations and Intelligence Center at the Pentagon.

His earlier NRO assignments include commanding NRO Delta 20 and Aerospace Data Facility-Colorado at Buckley Space Force Base, acting as the agency’s senior field representative to U.S. Space Command and directing operations for the NRO Operations Squadron. He was also director of space forces for U.S. Air Forces Central Command.

Schreiner holds an MBA in technology management from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, a master’s degree in systems engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

What Else Is Happening at NRO?

Schreiner’s arrival follows other leadership changes at NRO this year. Christopher Scolese, a five-time Wash100 Award winner, departed the agency after nearly seven years as director. Earlier in the year, William Adkins was appointed principal deputy director.

NRO has also continued to expand its space-based capabilities. In June, the agency launched the NROL-179 mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, marking its third proliferated architecture launch of 2026. NRO later selected HawkEye 360 for its Commercial Radio Frequency Capabilities Augmentation contract as part of efforts to integrate commercial sensing capabilities into its overhead architecture.