ICE is planning a lucrative competition for tactical wireless communications

It also recently awarded Palantir a $30m task order for its ImmigrationOS

Hear directly from Robert Thorne, ICE deputy CIO, at the 2026 Homeland Security Summit!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into the technologies that power its mission, from tactical communications to enterprise IT. The agency is planning a competition for a contract expected to be worth more than $100 million to sustain the capabilities of ICE’s tactical wireless communications network . The agency on Oct. 15 awarded Palantir a $30 million task order to continue providing support for its Immigration Lifecycle Operating System, or ImmigrationOS .

Robert Thorne is a veteran IT professional with vast federal and industry experience handling technology’s most critical challenges. Prior to becoming the ICE’s deputy chief information officer , he served in a variety of technology roles in the agency for over 15 years.

GovCon technology professionals can learn from Thorne about how government leaders are approaching AI, modern mission platforms and digital operations during his appearance on the Mission Ready: The Next Generation of Homeland Security Operations panel at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10 at the Ritz Carlton Tysons Corner in northern Virginia. Engage with Thorne and top technology officials throughout the homeland security enterprise during this can’t-miss GovCon forum. Sign up now!

Let’s dig into Thorne’s background and accomplishments and learn why he’s one of the most sought-after technology experts in the federal government.

Who Is Robert Thorne?

Robert Thorne is the deputy CIO at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement . Thorne directs the day-to-day improvement, modernization and operation of 300-plus systems and infrastructure efforts leveraged by ICE personnel and external parties, according to Homeland Security Today.

Thorne previously served as acting deputy CIO and as chief information security officer. As CISO, Thorne managed information security across the agency’s IT infrastructure, including guarding systems and networks, managing user access and making sure systems met federal security guidelines.

He also directed the ICE Security Operations Center and the agency’s strategic and tactical approach to mitigating system risks through its continuous monitoring program. Thorne worked with mission partners on leveraging cybersecurity principles to novel technologies such as AI.

About the Mission Ready: The Next Generation of Homeland Security Operations Panel at the 2026 Homeland Security Summit

Thorne and other leading federal technology officials and industry experts will appear on the essential Mission Ready: The Next Generation of Homeland Security Operations panel at the 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10. They will discuss how homeland security missions are becoming more connected, data-driven and increasingly supported by AI and what that means for the homeland security mission.

Whether coordinating emergency response, conducting investigations, securing the border or protecting critical infrastructure, agencies are seeking new ways to provide their workforce with better information and more time to focus on critical mission decisions. This panel will explore how government leaders are approaching AI, modern mission platforms and digital operations, as well as the cultural, organizational and technical changes needed to implement these capabilities successfully.

Thorne’s extensive background in ICE and DHS technology and emerging capabilities like AI make him a respected and influential voice in how the agency is using, and plans to use, AI in its work. GovCons can leverage Thorne’s expertise and experience to sharpen their proposals and get an early read on upcoming requirements by hearing him speak at the 2026 Homeland Security Summit. Secure your seat today!

Who’s on the Mission Ready Panel?

Let’s unpack the backgrounds and experiences of the leading federal officials and industry experts who will be on the Mission Ready: The Next Generation of Homeland Security Operations panel at the 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10.

Robert Thorne

Deputy CIO, ICE

Robert Thorne is the deputy CIO at ICE. In addition to his 15-plus years of ICE IT experience, he has held prominent leadership positions in industry with Knowledge Consulting Group, Hewlett Packard and Electronic Data Systems. Thorne, at HP, was the director of the federal risk management and compliance practice, where he directed security and privacy consultants supporting clients with information security risk and compliance assessments.

Chief Supervisory Criminal Investigator, Homeland Security Investigations

Shawn Fallah is the chief supervisory criminal investigator with HSI, a function of ICE and DHS. He is also chief for the cyber and operational technology directorate at HSI and leads the Operations Systems Development Division, which facilitates the technical law enforcement systems that contribute to HSI’s mission, including the HSI Innovation Lab. Fallah’s responsibilities include acquisition planning, contract administration, logistics, finance and IT support for HSI operations.

Assistant Director for Cyber and Operational Technology, HSI

Eric McLoughlin is assistant director for cyber and operational technology at HSI. He manages IT programs and efforts that support HSI’s law enforcement mission while progressing advancements in technology to combat crime. In his role, McLoughlin leads a combined workforce of over 600 employees while managing an annual budget of nearly $275 million.

Senior Director for Scientific Integrity, CAS

Molly Strausbaugh is the senior director for scientific integrity with CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, where she guides teams with responsibility for the authority, quality and usability of chemical information. She is also responsible for engineering AI-powered workflows and automation for scientific operations at scale. Strausbaugh, who has spent nearly 24 years at CAS, was previously director for scientific content and commercial chemistry.

Senior Vice President for Law Enforcement and Judiciary Programs, Procentrix (moderator)

Phil Miller is senior vice president for law enforcement and judiciary programs at Procentrix. He served more than 25 years in the federal government in senior executive service, working in the national security and public safety sector. He spent 15 years with ICE, culminating as deputy executive associate director in May 2018.