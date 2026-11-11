Funds would add Neutron recovery vessels and expand engine and composite structure production

Rocket Lab must clear due diligence and other conditions before the loan reaches financial close

The deal is OSC’s third $150M space-sector commitment after Stoke Space and LeoLabs

Rocket Lab USA has secured a conditional $150 million loan commitment from the Department of War’s Office of Strategic Capital to help increase launch deployment for its reusable Neutron rocket once the vehicle completes its first flight.

DOW said Monday the proposed financing would position the company, which is operating as main subsidiary of Rocket Lab Corp., to meet rising demand for space access from commercial operators and national security customers.

Before the loan can close, the company must clear due diligence reviews and satisfy financial, legal, technical and investment conditions, among other requirements, the department said.

Peter Anderson, OSC’s senior vice president for investments, said the deal would let Rocket Lab offer more launch opportunities while adding “a repeatable and reliable new space launch platform” to the nation’s launch capacity.

How Would Rocket Lab Use the OSC Financing?

Under the proposal, Rocket Lab would add maritime vessels and equipment to recover and transport Neutron hardware and upgrade its factories to build more engines and composite structures. The loan would also speed vehicle delivery and processing and fund infrastructure aimed at shortening the gap between flights after Neutron enters operational service. OSC tied the transaction to a national security priority of growing U.S. launch capacity and strengthening economic resilience.

What Can the Neutron Rocket Carry?

Neutron is a reusable medium-lift vehicle designed to place about 13,000 kilograms into low Earth orbit. DOW said the rocket is built for rapid deployment of satellite constellations, national security payloads and future interplanetary missions, and would give the government an additional option for keeping continuous access to space.

In March 2025, the Space Force on-ramped Rocket Lab and Stoke Space to its National Security Space Launch Phase 3 Lane 1 contract, with each company required to fly successfully once before competing for task orders. The service raised the Lane 1 ceiling to $17 billion in July through modifications to seven providers, including Rocket Lab.

How Does the Rocket Lab Deal Compare With Other OSC Space Financing?

The Rocket Lab agreement marks OSC’s third $150 million conditional commitment to a space company in the 2026 third quarter. In late October, the office pledged financing to Stoke Space for a second launchpad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Earlier in November, it agreed to lend LeoLabs funds to scale production of its space domain awareness radars, a loan matched by private investors. Outside the space sector, OSC in July committed up to $820 million to Performance Drone Works for drone component manufacturing.

Emil Michael , under secretary of war for research and engineering and a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, praised OSC’s investment in launch and said the transaction helps build “the resilient, capable domestic launch network” needed to protect U.S. security interests.

What Other Defense Space Work Has Rocket Lab Performed?

Rocket Lab’s government portfolio reaches beyond launch services. In December 2025, the Space Development Agency awarded the company an $805 million other transaction agreement to build 18 satellites for the Tranche 3 Tracking Layer of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

The company’s smaller Electron rocket has flown several recent defense missions. In June, it lifted off for the Space Force’s Victus Haze Tactically Responsive Space mission on a turnaround of 16 hours and 42 minutes from the service’s launch call, a result Rocket Lab described as a record. Six months earlier, Electron placed four DOW research and development satellites into orbit under the Space Test Program S30 mission.