GSA has received a referral covering 689 former 8(a) firms

Review findings may go to DOJ

SBA’s William Briggs and GSA’s Greg Justice will keynote the 2026 FedCiv Summit

The Small Business Administration has asked the General Services Administration to examine the federal contracts that 689 former participants in its 8(a) Business Development Program won during their time in the program.

Federal contracting oversight remains a focus for agency leaders and the industry partners they work with. SBA Deputy Administrator William Briggs and GSA Chief Acquisition Officer Greg Justice, who also leads the agency’s Office of Small Business as associate administrator, will deliver keynote addresses at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29. Federal technology officials will also discuss GSA’s OneGov strategy, AI-driven assessment of legacy IT portfolios, zero trust and other priorities shaping federal civilian modernization. Save your seat now!

SBA announced the referral Wednesday, noting that the companies left the program earlier this year after they did not meet its eligibility requirements.

What Will the GSA Review Cover?

GSA will assess the contracts each firm received during its time in the 8(a) program, checking for improperly issued awards, inaccurate statements and pass-through arrangements. If the review identifies potential criminal or civil violations, GSA may refer those matters to the Department of Justice.

According to SBA, the firms were removed for different reasons. Some exceeded the program’s net worth, adjusted gross income or total asset limits for economic disadvantage, while others did not submit the three years of financial records SBA requested from all 8(a) contractors. The firms now hold “inactive” status and cannot receive contracts through the program.

What Did SBA & GSA Leaders Say About the Review?

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, said the agency has spent the past 21 months reviewing the 8(a) program to ensure set-aside opportunities reach eligible small businesses.

“Every firm we identified will now face deeper scrutiny from GSA over the taxpayer-funded contracts they secured,” she added.

GSA Administrator Edward Forst said his agency is working with SBA to address fraud and abuse and to strengthen accountability in federal contracting.

What Is the 8(a) Business Development Program?

The 8(a) program is a nine-year initiative through which SBA certifies small businesses considered socially and economically disadvantaged. Participating firms receive training, counseling and management and technical guidance to support their growth, along with preferential access to federal contracting opportunities.

The GSA referral follows a series of actions involving the program this year. In January, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, a two-time Wash100 awardee, directed a review of 8(a) program contracting, and SBA issued guidance reaffirming race-neutral administration of the program, clarifying that membership in a minority group does not automatically establish social disadvantage.

SBA initiated termination proceedings against 154 Washington, D.C.-based firms in February after finding that they exceeded the program’s economic disadvantage thresholds. In March, the agency began the process of removing 628 more firms that did not submit three years of requested financial records.

In June, SBA proposed a rule under which applicants of individually owned firms would no longer qualify for the program based solely on membership in a racial minority group, while eligibility standards for entity-owned participants such as Alaska Native Corporations and tribal businesses would stay the same. In September, the agency released guidance to fast-track 8(a) applicants in defense-critical industries.