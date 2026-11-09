More than 250 lenders processed 2,000 loans during a six-month iCAP pilot

All SBA lenders will be able to originate loans on the platform by Jan. 1, 2027

The agency plans to bring 504 loan origination, servicing and liquidation onto iCAP

The Small Business Administration has launched a digital lending platform designed to help its banking partners approve more small business loans in less time , replacing origination software the agency said went 20 years without a major upgrade. SBA announced the Intelligent Capital Access Platform, or iCAP, on Thursday.

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler , a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, said the system brings commercial banking practices to the agency’s loan programs.

“With iCAP, we are putting private-sector standards into practice — replacing manual workflows with modern technology that accelerates loan review and stops fraud,” she said. “SBA is transforming into a faster, more accountable partner, giving our lenders greater capacity to serve small businesses while strengthening protections for taxpayer dollars.”

What Is SBA’s Intelligent Capital Access Platform?

iCAP consolidates origination, processing and loan management for the 7(a) program into one system, retiring the agency’s ETRAN origination tools and the Capital Access Financial System. Lenders reach the platform through lender.sba.gov. SBA said it developed iCAP after consulting with its lending partners and expects a simpler process to draw more community and regional banks into its network, widening financing options in rural areas. The agency built the platform in less than two years, choosing incremental development over a lengthy, single-step system replacement.

What Capabilities Does iCAP Give 7(a) Lenders?

The platform checks applications automatically as lenders complete them, flagging gaps or conflicting entries before submission to reduce errors and rework. Data entered once carries over to related sections, and required fields and documents change with the type of loan, how it is processed and the details of the deal. Lenders and SBA reviewers work from shared screens and exchange messages inside the workflow, while status tracking and an activity log record each step of a loan’s progress.

How Will iCAP Strengthen Fraud Prevention?

Fraud and eligibility are screened at the start of origination, and iCAP’s screening of applications shows whether a borrower carries prior SBA debt, allowing lenders and the agency to spot risks sooner. The new controls come as SBA expands its program integrity work. In October, the agency asked the General Services Administration to review contracts held by 689 companies removed from its 8(a) Business Development Program over eligibility issues.

How Did the Pilot Program Shape iCAP?

A six-month pilot preceded the launch. More than 250 lenders have joined the platform so far, processing 2,000 loans valued in the millions of dollars. SBA used participant feedback to streamline application steps, reduce document requirements and extend functionality to both delegated and non-delegated loans.

When Will Lenders Move From ETRAN to iCAP?

SBA is rolling out the platform in phases. Every lender will have access to iCAP loan origination by Jan. 1, 2027, and those already originating loans in ETRAN do not need to re-enroll; they will receive login details, live training and system guides. During the transition, ETRAN Servicing will continue handling loan modifications and other changes made after an application is submitted, and approved loans’ terms and conditions will remain available there. A new 7(a) origination application programming interface, which lets lenders’ software share data with SBA, is slated to enter production in December. Lenders must move off the ETRAN origination interface by June 2027.

What Comes Next for iCAP Beyond 7(a) Lending?

Origination on iCAP is limited to 7(a) loans for now, but the platform already supports secondary market sales through a Guaranty Sale application offering prepopulated documents, electronic signatures and live transaction tracking. Investors can reach that process through investor.sba.gov. SBA plans to add 504 loan origination, servicing and liquidation to the platform.

How Does iCAP Support SBA’s Defense Industrial Base Lending Push?

SBA described the rollout as central to its fiscal year 2027 lending priorities, which include growing its lender network, simplifying the 504 process and increasing financing for defense industrial base suppliers. That goal ties to the Smaller War Plants Commission , which SBA formed with the Department of War in August and which pairs loan guaranties of up to 90 percent with investment and contracting support, compared with the standard 75 percent 7(a) guaranty.