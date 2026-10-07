SDA seeks industry sources for PEREGRINE Sentry capabilities

Effort will support resilient missile warning and tracking in low Earth orbit

Ground segment would transition toward a MOSA-compliant architecture

The Space Development Agency is conducting market research for the Performance Enhanced Real-time Ground Environment, or PEREGRINE, Sentry effort to support resilient missile warning and tracking, a.k.a. RMWT, operations in low Earth orbit.

According to the agency, the sources sought notice was published Sept. 23, with responses due Oct. 23.

SDA’s effort comes as defense agencies continue to invest in technologies supporting future space and warfighting capabilities. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2027 Defense R&D Summit on Feb. 4 will examine advanced space technologies, unmanned systems, trusted AI, quantum computing and other defense priorities. Book your seat now !

How Would PEREGRINE Sentry Affect SDA’s Ground Segment?

The effort is intended to support the ground portion of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture’s RMWT mission. SDA plans to transition its current ground segment to a modular architecture and a secure environment in which multiple users can develop and operate software.

The prospective contractor would coordinate the integration of applications from third-party developers and work with other ground segment contractors. SDA also expects the contractor to help establish the technical baseline, develop the ground segment framework and common development environment and move existing capabilities into the new environment while limiting disruption to ongoing operations.

What Expertise Is SDA Looking For?

SDA is seeking companies with experience spanning cloud and edge computing, modular software and modular open system architecture, DevSecOps, multi-level security and cross-domain operations. Desired capabilities also cover enterprise data architecture, machine learning operations, third-party application development and simulation, agile systems management, and digital engineering. The agency is also looking for experience with model-based systems engineering, enterprise integration, transition and sustainment. Potential contractors would need Secret and Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information clearances, along with cleared personnel and facilities capable of handling classified material.

SDA anticipates an 18-month firm-fixed-price other transaction agreement prototype effort. A production OTA would follow with a three-year base period and two three-year options.

What Has SDA Done to Transition Its Ground Segment?