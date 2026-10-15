SDA launched 21 Northrop Grumman-built satellites.

The satellites will relay missile tracking and targeting data to U.S. forces.

Northrop is building about 150 satellites, with a second plane of 21 satellites up next.

The Space Development Agency has launched the first batch of Northrop Grumman-built satellites for Tranche 1 of its data transport network, a low Earth orbit constellation designed to relay missile tracking and targeting data to U.S. forces, the SDA said Saturday.

The 21 satellites rode a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, five days after an automated hold stopped the first countdown just before liftoff on Oct. 5. The launch was the fourth of 10 planned for Tranche 1 and brings SDA’s T1 total on orbit to 84 satellites.

What Will the Satellites Provide?

The Transport Layer is the data backbone of SDA’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. It moves targeting and missile tracking data across a mesh network in low Earth orbit. Tranche 1 is slated to provide initial warfighting capability starting in 2027, including regional tactical data links, missile warning and tracking and beyond-line-of-sight targeting.

Each satellite connects to other spacecraft and ground stations through optical terminals and Ka-band radio. Transport Layer satellites also carry Link 16, which lets the military’s jam-resistant tactical data network operate from space. SDA puts the average cost of a Transport Layer satellite at about $14 million.

SDA Director Gurpartap “GP” Sandhoo, who is also the U.S. Space Force’s portfolio acquisition executive for missile warning and tracking, said the agency’s approach relies on regular competition among a diverse vendor base.

“Our focus remains on rapid delivery of capabilities to support warfighter needs,” Sandhoo said.

How Many Satellites Is Northrop Building for SDA?

Northrop is under contract for about 150 space vehicles spanning Tranches 1, 2 and 3. It is also building more than 30 missile warning and tracking satellites that integrate with the Transport Layer. A second Northrop plane of 21 satellites is next, and the company expects several dozen more PWSA satellites to launch over the next six months.

Lou Christen, Northrop’s senior director of proliferated systems, said the new plane adds capacity and on-orbit diversity to the constellation, helping SDA move “toward global, resilient, instant connectivity for the joint force.”

How Has SDA Built Out the PWSA?

When complete, Tranche 1 will total 154 satellites: 126 in the Transport Layer and 28 in the Tracking Layer. They are being deployed across 10 orbital planes on dedicated National Security Space Launch missions.

The architecture began with Tranche 0, a 28-satellite demonstration constellation that SDA started launching in 2023. That November, Tranche 0 achieved the first Link 16 network connection to and from space. In June 2025, a York Space Systems-built pathfinder for the Tranche 1 Demonstration and Experimentation System reached orbit four months ahead of schedule.