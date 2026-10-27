Responses due Dec. 4 for RFI covering payloads, architecture and new mission capabilities

Planned Tranche 4 solicitation to combine production contracts w/ prototyping partnerships

RFI includes CUI and a classified addendum available by request

The Space Development Agency wants industry ideas for improving the missile warning and tracking satellites in its Tracking Layer, along with new capabilities it could test in orbit before its next round of production.

SDA, which supports the U.S. Space Force Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Missile Warning and Tracking, is gathering feedback through a Tranche 4 request for information on Tracking Layer on-orbit demonstrations and operations. The notice was posted Oct. 20 on SAM.gov, and responses are due by noon Eastern on Dec. 4.

What Is SDA Looking For?

The agency is seeking input on enhancements to the missile warning, tracking and defense payloads and architecture that make up its baseline Tracking Layer. It is also interested in new mission capabilities that would help the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, or PWSA, detect and track harder targets across their entire flight paths.

The information is meant to help SDA reduce risk tied to its acquisition and integration plans for PWSA, its constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit.

How Will the RFI Shape Tranche 4?

Responses will directly inform how SDA scopes and designs possible short-term on-orbit demonstrations, as well as future Tracking Layer tranches.

Once the RFI and feedback phase wraps up, SDA plans to release a Tranche 4 solicitation with two tracks: production contracts and partnership opportunities for rapid prototyping and flight demonstrations of new mission payloads.

How Can Companies Get the RFI Documents?

The RFI consists of controlled unclassified information, or CUI, and a classified addendum, so the documents are not posted publicly. Interested parties must email SDA with the subject line “TRKT4 RFI Content Request” to receive them. Additional mission objectives and architecture details are also available upon request.

What Else Is SDA Doing on the Tracking Layer?

The Tranche 4 effort follows a busy year for the Tracking Layer. In July, SDA awarded L3Harris Technologies and Sierra Space approximately $1.75 billion in prototype agreements for 36 Accelerated Missile Defense Tranche 3 satellites supporting Golden Dome for America. Those awards followed agreements worth about $3.5 billion with Lockheed Martin, Rocket Lab, Northrop Grumman and L3Harris for 72 Tranche 3 Tracking Layer satellites in December 2025.

The Tracking Layer traces back to Tranche 1, when L3Harris and Northrop Grumman secured roughly $1.3 billion in prototype agreements to build 28 missile warning and tracking satellites, each producing 14 spacecraft across two orbital planes. In January 2024, SDA awarded L3Harris, Lockheed Martin and Sierra Space about $2.5 billion combined to build 54 Tranche 2 Tracking Layer satellites, including some with fire control-quality infrared sensors for missile defense.

Earlier this month, SDA also sent the fourth orbital plane of Tranche 1 Transport Layer satellites, all 21 built by Northrop Grumman, to orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.