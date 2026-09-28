Four U.S. senators suggest barring purchases of adversary-linked optical transceivers for national security systems

The bill targets InnoLight and Eoptolink and gives suppliers five years to find trusted sources

The proposed legislation would task the Commerce Department to assess U.S. and allied production capacity

Four U.S. senators on Friday introduced legislation that would prohibit federal agencies from buying Chinese-made optical transceivers for the government’s most sensitive networks.

The proposed “Securing National Security Systems from Chinese Optical Transceivers Act” would extend a current federal procurement ban on certain Chinese semiconductors to these fiber-optic components. The components move data across high-speed networks, including those that power artificial intelligence.

The bill was introduced by Sens. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., John Cornyn, R-Texas, and John Fetterman, D-Pa.

“We shouldn’t rely on China for technologies that are essential to our national security,” McCormick said.

What Would the Optical Transceiver Bill Prohibit?

The measure bars agencies from purchasing covered transceivers for national security systems. It names InnoLight and Eoptolink, along with affiliates and subsidiaries of both.

It also covers any other adversary-linked firms that the secretary of war or the commerce secretary designates. Devices that contain those firms’ software, firmware or parts would also be covered.

The ban would start after a five-year transition, which is meant to let trusted domestic and allied producers scale up without disrupting federal supply chains. Agencies could seek temporary and renewable waivers if no trusted option exists, and Congress would be notified of each one. The Commerce Department would also gauge U.S. and allied manufacturing capacity and draft a plan to strengthen trusted supply chains.

Why Are Lawmakers Targeting Chinese Transceivers?

The bill’s sponsors said Chinese manufacturers have become dominant transceiver suppliers, leaving the U.S. dependent on them. Because advanced units can run reprogrammable firmware, their presence in defense networks poses supply chain and security risks.

The Department of War designated InnoLight a Chinese military company under Section 1260H in June. Even so, no governmentwide rule keeps adversary-linked transceivers out of sensitive federal systems, the lawmakers said.

Cornyn said the bill builds on chip procurement limits he helped secure in the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. The FAR Council proposed a rule in February to put those limits in place, with a December 2027 effective date.

Who Supports the Legislation?

The Alliance for American Manufacturing, FDD Action, American Compass, the Coalition for a Prosperous America and the New American Industrial Alliance have endorsed the proposal.

FDD Action said the bill fills a loophole in semiconductor security law that lets suppliers tied to the Chinese Communist Party operate “at a critical point where our data flows.” The Coalition for a Prosperous America said Chinese companies control roughly 70 percent of the worldwide market for optical modules.