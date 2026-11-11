Senate appropriators have proposed a 45-percent military construction boost

VA electronic health record funding would rise to $4.1 billion

The 2026 Healthcare Summit will explore AI governance, access to care and more

The Senate Appropriations Committee has released the text of its fiscal year 2027 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies appropriations bill, which provides $173.2 billion in base discretionary funding.

The Senate’s FY 2027 proposal funds veteran medical care programs ranging from mental health to telehealth services. Federal health leaders from the Veterans Health Administration, the Defense Health Agency and other agencies will gather at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3 to discuss AI governance, the balance between cost, quality and access to care, fraud mitigation, military health system readiness and FY 2027 contracting priorities. Reserve your seat now to join the conversation.

The Senate panel released the measure Tuesday along with its FY 2027 agriculture appropriations bill.

How Much Does the Bill Provide for the VA?

The bill gives the Department of Veterans Affairs $144.2 billion in discretionary funding. That is $11.1 billion, or 8.3 percent, more than the FY 2026 enacted level. The bill also provides $54.6 billion for the Toxic Exposures Fund, which supports PACT Act implementation and healthcare for veterans exposed to environmental hazards such as burn pits. Another $283.9 billion in mandatory funding goes to veteran benefits, including disability compensation, education and vocational rehabilitation.

How Does the Bill Fund VA Medical Care?

The legislation sets aside $175.5 billion for veteran medical care. That total consists of $123.4 billion in discretionary funding and $52.1 billion from the Toxic Exposures Fund. The discretionary amount covers:

$60 billion for direct care at VA facilities

$39.7 billion for care from community providers

$12.7 billion for the operation and maintenance of Veterans Health Administration facilities

$11.1 billion for the management and administration of the VA healthcare system

Within those totals, the bill directs funding to the following areas:

$17.7 billion for mental health

$6.7 billion for telehealth services

$3.8 billion for veteran homelessness programs

$3.5 billion for the Caregivers Program

$1.4 billion for women veterans’ healthcare

$922 million for medical and prosthetic research

$655 million for opioid misuse prevention and treatment

$349 million for rural health initiatives

The measure includes $138.2 billion in FY 2028 advance discretionary funding for veteran healthcare. It provides $4.1 billion for the VA electronic health record program, which is $720 million, or 21 percent, above the FY 2026 enacted level. The funding will sustain the system’s accelerated deployment to VA facilities.

The bill allocates $3.7 billion for VA construction projects, including new hospitals and veteran cemeteries. That is an increase of $2 billion, or 115 percent, from the FY 2026 level. The legislation keeps a provision that bars the VA from buying technology equipment made by Chinese companies on lists maintained by DOW and the departments of Treasury, Commerce and Homeland Security.

What Does the Bill Provide for Military Construction?

The bill allocates $28.6 billion for DOW military construction and family housing projects, matching the administration’s request. The amount is $8.8 billion, or 45 percent, more than the FY 2026 enacted level. The funding supports over 280 projects at military installations in the U.S. and overseas, including:

Over $7 billion for infrastructure tied to warfighter readiness , such as training ranges, maintenance and logistics facilities, munitions magazines and airfield control towers

, such as training ranges, maintenance and logistics facilities, munitions magazines and airfield control towers Nearly $7 billion for facilities supporting the integration and beddown of new capabilities and missions , including the B-21 Raider, the F-47 fighter and the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile system

, including the the fighter and the intercontinental ballistic missile system $1.5 billion for the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program , which seeks to modernize the service’s four public shipyards

, which seeks to modernize the service’s four public shipyards $604 million for the U.S. share of NATO Security Investment Program projects

projects $2.2 billion for military family housing and $1.5 billion for barracks, dorms and unaccompanied housing

and $1.5 billion for barracks, dorms and unaccompanied housing $1 billion for quality-of-life facilities, including hospitals, schools, child development centers and dining facilities

What Did the Administration Request for Defense & VA in FY27?

The Senate panel’s MilCon-VA bill follows the administration’s fiscal 2027 budget proposal, which sought $1.5 trillion in defense spending. The request, released in April, marks a $445 billion, or 42 percent, increase from the Pentagon’s FY 2026 funding level. It includes $1.1 trillion in base discretionary funding and $350 billion in mandatory funding through reconciliation.

On the VA side, the administration requested $488.2 billion in total resources, a 7.7 percent increase. The request includes $10.7 billion for IT systems and electronic health record modernization, with a 24 percent boost to $4.2 billion for implementing the federal EHR system.