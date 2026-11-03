The draft legislation would define FDA and ONC oversight of AI-based health products

The proposal adds rolling FDA software reviews and a reimbursement pathway for AI tools

House lawmakers separately seek to bar AI from making insurance medical necessity denials

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, has released a legislative discussion draft that would create a uniform federal approach to reviewing and reimbursing health technologies powered by artificial intelligence .

The proposal, titled “Protecting Americans Through Intelligent, Ethical, and Transparent Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Act,” or PATIENT AI Act, is open for stakeholder comment via email through Dec. 1, the Senate HELP Committee said Thursday.

Cassidy, a physician, said the draft seeks to give developers predictable regulatory expectations while keeping patient safety the priority. “Implementing AI in health care must be done responsibly and to the benefit of patients, innovators, and consumers,” he said.

As Congress and regulators weigh guardrails for AI in medicine, federal and industry health leaders will meet at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3 to examine AI, digital tools and other priorities shaping federal health technology. Reserve your spot now !

What Would the PATIENT AI Act Change for FDA and ONC Oversight?

The draft would specify which AI-based products fall under the Food and Drug Administration and which fall under the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology. According to the committee, drawing that line would subject higher-risk tools to rigorous scrutiny while widening access to lower-risk ones.

FDA would also receive new authority to evaluate software modifications on a rolling basis, a change the committee said would put newer, better-performing versions of AI tools in patients’ hands.

The proposal comes as FDA develops its own approach to emerging tools. In August, the agency sought comment on a discussion paper about regulating generative AI-enabled medical devices , with responses due Oct. 19. Earlier, in May, FDA introduced Elsa 4.0 and the HALO data platform to broaden generative AI support for its reviewers.

How Would the Bill Shape AI Use at HHS?

The draft directs the Department of Health and Human Services to expand AI across its internal processes and to issue guidance ensuring those deployments protect patient privacy and security. A separate provision would establish a payment pathway meant to encourage broader adoption of AI-based tools.

Both measures align with steps HHS has taken independently. The department released a “OneHHS” AI strategy in December 2025 and later issued a request for information asking how its regulatory, reimbursement and research authorities could accelerate clinical use of the technology. Health agencies have also been applying AI to battlefield care, biomedical research and Medicare fraud detection .

How Does the Draft Build on Cassidy’s Health Data Agenda?

The committee framed the PATIENT AI Act as part of Cassidy’s broader push to modernize health IT infrastructure without weakening privacy protections. The Senate approved his Health Care Cybersecurity and Resiliency Act by unanimous consent in October, and the HELP Committee unanimously advanced his bipartisan Health Information Privacy Reform Act in July.

Under Cassidy’s leadership, the panel has published white papers on AI and privacy and investigated cybersecurity and privacy lapses involving 23andMe, Anthropic, Cisco, the Illinois Department of Human Services, Momcozy, OpenAI and UnitedHealth Group.

Health data security has drawn House attention as well. In 2024, a bipartisan group of representatives proposed the Healthcare Cybersecurity Act , calling for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and HHS to coordinate on sector defenses.

What Are House Lawmakers Proposing on AI in Insurance Decisions?

On Sept. 1, Reps. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio; Buddy Carter, R-Ga.; Kim Schrier, D-Wash.; and Tom Barrett, R-Mich., introduced the Doctors Not AI Act , which targets insurers’ use of algorithms in claims review. The sponsors said automated medical necessity determinations have led to denials affecting cancer care, hospital stays and mental health coverage.

The bipartisan bill would let insurers use AI to help process claims but require that any medical necessity denial come from a licensed clinician with relevant expertise who has independently assessed the patient’s case. Insurers would have to disclose AI involvement, document it in the administrative record and inform patients whether the technology played a part in a denial. The measure also seeks to curb AI-driven restrictions on care for mental health conditions and substance use disorders.

“While AI can help make the claims process more efficient, it should never have the final say in denying someone access to medically necessary care,” Carter said.

Craig Obey, senior vice president of federal affairs at Inseparable, backed the legislation, saying AI should supplement rather than replace clinicians’ judgment on coverage decisions.