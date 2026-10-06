Shawn Lennon will steer the Army’s enterprise-wide push for a clean audit

The post supports the Army Audit Acceleration, or A3, campaign

External auditors have started testing Department of War working capital funds

The Army has appointed Shawn Lennon as its audit czar tasked with driving service-wide action as the Department of War broadens its financial statement audits.

The service branch said the post supports the Army Audit Acceleration initiative, known as A3. The campaign treats auditing as part of readiness and backs the DOW’s goal of earning a clean, consolidated opinion on its fiscal 2028 financial statements .

“Financial accountability is operational readiness,” said Marc Andersen , assistant secretary of the Army for financial management and comptroller.

What Will the Army Audit Czar Oversee?

Lennon will lead remediation with help from command process task forces and audit acceleration teams. Their fixes will target the business processes most material to department-wide financial statements. The work centers on four areas likely to sway an audit opinion, namely:

Military payroll

Munitions and inventory

Property, plant and equipment

IT controls

Contracted audit coaches, agreed-upon procedures and external performance audits will measure progress. The service is also relying on its Fiscal Frontline dashboard, which gathers financial health data in one view for senior leaders.

Where Does the DOW’s Audit Effort Stand?

The DOW’s Office of Inspector General has awarded a contract for a consolidated audit of the department’s financial statements. External auditors have begun reviewing the Defense Working Capital Fund, which includes the Army’s fund. In October, their work will widen to cover the agency-wide statements and the Army General Fund statements. Beginning in fiscal year 2027, the Army will move its audit work into the departmentwide audit under one independent auditor.

Who Is Shawn Lennon?

Andersen said Lennon will help the Army turn years of financial improvement work “into measurable results and sustained accountability.”

Lennon entered federal service as an intern and later a financial analyst with the Army’s Communications-Electronics Command. He completed the Defense Comptrollership Program in 2011. During a decade in the Army comptroller’s office, he worked in the Revolving Funds Directorate within the Army Budget Office and in the financial operations directorate. There he supported working capital fund audit remediation and helped expand the service’s interim universe of transactions.