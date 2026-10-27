The Space Force wants to field cislunar capabilities by the end of fiscal 2029

Maj. Gen. Stephen Purdy said the service will not pay for new R&D

China’s activity in cislunar space is driving the new urgency

Companies with ready-to-field technology for operations between Earth and the Moon may soon get a chance to pitch the U.S. Space Force, which plans to release two requests for information on cislunar capabilities it aims to field by the end of fiscal 2029, Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

Maj. Gen. Stephen Purdy, the USSF’s portfolio acquisition executive for advanced programs, outlined the plans at the Space Industry Days conference in Los Angeles, citing China’s activity in the region as the driver behind the service’s new urgency.

As the Space Force pushes for cislunar capabilities it can field quickly, defense leaders are weighing which technologies are ready for the fight and where R&D dollars should go next. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2027 Defense R&D Summit on Feb. 4 will bring together Department of War and national security technology officials to discuss advanced space technologies, trusted AI and autonomy, quantum computing and unmanned systems. Panels will also explore whether AI is ready for war and how to build trusted AI from commercial and open-source data. Save your seat now!

What Will the Cislunar RFIs Seek?

The first RFI, expected soon, will ask industry for commercial technology that can support foundational cislunar missions such as space domain awareness and positioning, navigation and timing. Purdy said the service wants non-developmental hardware and software with evidence of performance, along with integrated ground systems, rather than funding new research and development.

“We want rapid deliverable capability. … I’m not going to pay you R&D funds for this stuff,” he said.

A second RFI, expected at the same time or shortly after, will seek artificial intelligence and autonomy software that lets spacecraft operate on their own across the long distances of cislunar space. According to Purdy, such spacecraft would need to detect and manage hardware failures, process sensor data and adjust missions as conditions change.

Why Is the Space Force Prioritizing Cislunar Space?

Purdy said cislunar space went from a topic he was told to avoid at the start of the year to one that the secretary of war and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff now publicly call a warfighting domain. Secretary of War and Wash100 Award winner Pete Hegseth said in Dayton, Ohio, on Oct. 20 that whoever controls subsea and cislunar will “control the next fight.”

Research organizations, including the Air Force Research Laboratory, SpaceWERX and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, have experimented with cislunar technologies for years, but Purdy said those efforts lacked broader support. The USSF is now coordinating with NASA to build a unified cislunar architecture across the government and to invest where NASA is not.

What Is the Cislunar Coordination Office Doing?

Established in May, the Cislunar Coordination Office is intended to give industry clearer signals about military needs. The office funds and supports wider USSF cislunar efforts, while the service’s requirements and acquisition teams define needs and buy capabilities.

The CCO is refining a cislunar road map with mission area strategies covering lunar time, space domain awareness and communications. It has also compiled a prioritized list of unfunded requirements, some of which Purdy said could be addressed for a few hundred thousand dollars. He did not disclose the list’s total cost.

When the USSF announced plans for the office in April, Purdy, then senior adviser for space acquisition, said it would bring together program managers and engineers to develop acquisition road maps and timelines tied to future missions.

The effort follows a December 2025 executive order calling for initial elements of a permanent lunar outpost by 2030.