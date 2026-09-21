The SCAR program is pursuing multiple CSOs to evaluate and procure commercial capabilities

The strategy will identify technologies that can augment the satellite control network

The program aims to broaden industry participation and increase competition

The Satellite Communications Augmentation Resource, or SCAR, program is moving forward with a phased, risk-informed acquisition strategy designed to evaluate commercially available capabilities that can augment existing Department of War satellite command-and-control systems.

The U.S. Space Force portfolio acquisition executive for battle management command, control, communications and space intelligence, with support from the SCAR program office, is implementing the strategy, the Space Force said.

How Is the SCAR Program Approaching Commercial Satellite Communications Acquisition?

The acquisition strategy is organized around two primary lines of effort.

Evaluating and procuring commercially available satellite communications solutions to support satellite control network augmentation requirements.

Leasing commercially operated satellite communications services and infrastructure that can provide operational capability and additional capacity to complement existing architectures.

The acquisition strategy is also intended to increase competition and expand participation from both traditional defense contractors and non-traditional commercial providers.

What Does the Current SCAR Solicitation Seek?

Through upcoming commercial solutions openings, SCAR will seek industry capabilities covering antenna and radio systems, commercial service delivery and operations, and sustainment and life cycle support.

Potential technologies include

Parabolic antennas

Phased array-fed reflector systems

Phased array technologies

Other commercially available architectures capable of meeting mission requirements.

According to the current CSO posted on SAM.gov, the solicitation uses a two-phase process to identify mature commercial capabilities . Phase 1 requires industry white papers and selected offerors are potentially invited to submit proposals in Phase 2.

The solicitation identifies three areas of interest: government-owned, contractor-operated commercial telemetry, tracking and commanding capabilities; exclusive-use leased commercial antenna capacity; and antenna-as-a-service using shared commercial ground networks.

What Challenges Is the Satellite Control Network Facing?