The USSF has activated a new component command for USSOCOM

SPACEFOR-SOC will be based at MacDill Air Force Base under Col. Peter Norsky

A formal activation ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 2

Special operations forces now have a dedicated Space Force component after U.S. Special Operations Command and the U.S. Space Force activated the U.S. Space Forces Special Operations component command, the USSF said Wednesday.

The component field command took effect Oct. 7 and will be headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida under the command of Space Force Col. Peter Norsky. A formal activation ceremony is set for Nov. 2 at the base.

What Will SPACEFOR-SOC Do for Special Operations?

Space capabilities already support USSOCOM missions. The new command formalizes how the Space Force organizes, trains, equips and presents forces to the special operations community.

SPACEFOR-SOC is the newest service component under USSOCOM, joining U.S. Army Special Operations Command, Naval Special Warfare Command, Air Force Special Operations Command and Marine Forces Special Operations Command.

According to the USSF, Space Force service components give combatant commanders space effects tailored to their missions, helping sustain freedom of maneuver and support deterrence. The Department of War is establishing the components across combatant commands to integrate space into every warfighting domain.

Former Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman has described space as a fully integrated part of joint operations rather than a support function.

“Without space, kill chains don’t close, our strategic advantage evaporates, and we can’t complete our joint missions,” Saltzman said in January at the activation of Space Forces Southern.

How Has the Space Force Built Out Its Component Commands?

The Space Force began standing up service components in November 2022 with Space Forces Indo-Pacific, followed by components for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Forces Korea that December. Components for U.S. Space Command and for U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command followed in December 2023, and Space Forces Japan in December 2024.

Space Forces Southern became operational Dec. 1, 2025, and was formally activated in a Jan. 21 ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona. Led by Col. Brandon Alford, the command integrates space capabilities across Central America, South America and the Caribbean.

On Jan. 30, the service activated Space Forces Northern at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado to support U.S. Northern Command’s homeland defense mission. Commanded by Brig. Gen. Robert Schreiner, the component brings capabilities including missile warning and tracking; positioning, navigation and timing; satellite communications; and orbital and electromagnetic warfare.