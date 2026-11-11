BMC3I TAP Lab Texas focuses on early-stage space domain awareness software research

Selected projects can pursue further development through the Colorado lab

The 2027 Defense R&D Summit will feature discussions on unmanned systems, trusted AI and more

The U.S. Space Force and the University of Texas at Austin are working together to connect academic research and commercial software development with military requirements for space domain awareness.

Space Systems Command announced Monday that the partnership established the Battle Management, Command, Control, Communications and Space Intelligence Tools, Applications and Processing Lab Texas , or BMC3I TAP Lab Texas, to support early-stage software development for space operations.

The Texas Space Commission provided UT Austin with a $9.27 million grant to establish the facility, making the university the first recipient of the commission’s funding.

The partnership between the Space Force and UT Austin highlights the role of academic research and industry collaboration in developing technologies for national security missions. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2027 Defense R&D Summit on Feb. 4 will explore the research priorities and emerging capabilities shaping future warfare, including advanced space technologies, AI, autonomy and quantum computing. Reserve your spot today .

What Will the Space Force-UT Austin Partnership Do?

The Texas facility will be led by UT Austin professor and astrodynamicist Moriba Jah, whose work focuses on detecting, tracking, identifying and characterizing objects in space. The lab will bring together university researchers and industry partners to develop software applications tied to its designated innovation areas.

The facility operates within UT Austin’s Cockrell School of Engineering Department of Aerospace Engineering and Engineering Mechanics.

Selected project teams will have access to the university’s on-campus Space Object Situation Room, where they can work in person and participate in development sprints and project gate reviews. The lab will also provide computing resources through GaiaVerse and a secure environment supported by UT Austin’s Texas Advanced Computing Center.

Participants can draw on the expertise of university researchers and innovation area stewards and engage with government stakeholders. They will also receive guidance on pursuing Small Business Technology Transfer, or STTR, awards to support continued application development. Participating teams will retain ownership of their intellectual property and remain eligible for STTR funding.

The initiative is intended to help developers address obstacles that can prevent national security software from advancing beyond early technology readiness levels. These include licensing restrictions, specialized testing requirements and military compliance rules.

USSF Lt. Col. Collin Greiser, System Delta 85 system program manager for the Advanced Space Battle Management Program, said UT Austin’s astrodynamics research and supercomputing resources will feed into the Space Force’s future Kronos pipeline.

He added that these capabilities will help teams prototype and field software for space battle managers, providing additional options for operating in contested space environments.

How Will the New Lab Support the Space Force?

The Texas facility will handle the research and initial software development phase, while the Space Force’s Colorado Springs lab, which falls under the Portfolio Acquisition Executive for BMC3I and Space Systems Command’s System Delta 85, will support further technology maturation and transition into operational use.

SSC opened the Colorado Springs lab in 2023 as a digital sandbox where government and industry partners can work with data at all classification levels . The TAP Lab facilitates the Space Force’s engagement with its innovation partners to address critical challenges through a technology accelerator initiative, dubbed Project Apollo. The lab runs three-month innovation cycles with partners up to four times a year.

Work at the Texas facility does not guarantee a place in the Colorado lab. Projects must undergo a separate selection process before receiving continued development support.