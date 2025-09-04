President Trump has announced that the U.S. Space Command will relocate from its current headquarters at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado to the Army’s Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.

In a press conference Tuesday, the president said the move will create over 30,000 jobs and result in hundreds of billions of dollars in investments for the state of Alabama.

Why Is US Space Command Moving to Alabama?

According to Trump, SPACECOM will be critical in the development of the Golden Dome of America, a missile defense system that will shield U.S. citizens and infrastructure from airborne threats.

“We were losing the race in space very badly to China and Russia, and now we’re far and away No. 1 in space, and we’re [reestablishing] SPACECOM with a mission to protect American space assets and detect any threat to our homeland,” the president stated.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a 2025 Wash100 Award winner, added during the press conference that SPACECOM’s move to Alabama would also ensure that the U.S. will stay “leaps and bounds ahead” of competition.

He stressed the importance of the space domain.

“Whoever controls the skies will control the future of warfare,” Hegseth said. “Mr. President, today you’re ensuring that happens.”

Background on US Space Command

Spacecom was originally established in 1985, deestablished in 2002 and reestablished in 2019, during Trump’s first term. The unified combatant command is involved in the U.S. military’s activities in space and is in charge of defending American satellites from threats.

Reuters reported that, based on congressional records, SPACECOM has around 1,700 personnel.