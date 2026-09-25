SSA investigators have seen deepfakes used to alter direct-deposit information and impersonate people

The agency is training supervisors and developing AI guidance for staff and investigators

SSA already uses AI for fraud detection and administrative tasks

The Social Security Administration is working with other federal agencies to address fraud powered by artificial intelligence, such as deepfakes and similar technologies .

Losses from deepfake-driven fraud are projected to reach $40.1 billion by 2027, GovCIO Media & Research said Tuesday. The publication quoted Chad Bungard , chief strategy officer in the agency’s Office of Inspector General, who cited data from Deloitte and Accenture .

AI-enabled fraud is one example of the emerging technology challenges federal agencies are navigating. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 will bring that broader technology environment into focus, with discussions on generative AI, cloud computing, zero trust and robotic process automation. Save your seat now !

What AI-Enabled Fraud Is Targeting SSA?

Deepfake technology capable of realistically reproducing a person’s voice and likeness is fueling fraud schemes aimed at SSA, Speaking at a GovExec event in Washington, D.C., Bungard said criminals have used the tools to try to alter direct-deposit details, pose as other people and pass themselves off as trusted organizations. Some of the schemes invoke the names of real employees to appear authentic.

How Is SSA Preparing Its Workforce for AI?

SSA is training supervisors who work with AI systems in any capacity, Bungard said. The OIG is developing governance policies and training for staff and investigators as AI takes on a larger role in both fraud schemes and the tools used to counter them.

The office already uses specialized AI tools for fraud detection and generative AI for administrative tasks. SSA is still determining how to approach agentic AI as it explores potential use cases. In August, SSA issued a request for information on an enterprise AI strategy covering its adoption of AI and agentic AI .

How Are Agencies Addressing the Threat?

The OIG shares intelligence with the Justice Department’s recently launched National Crime Defense Center and has embedded investigators and analysts to support its operations. SSA and its OIG are also involved with the National Anti-Fraud Committee, which aims to prevent fraudulent payments before they are distributed instead of pursuing fraud once it has occurred. The committee coordinates federal efforts to examine evolving fraud risks, vulnerabilities and possible mitigation steps.

Bungard, who co-chairs the AI subcommittee with SSA’s chief AI officer, said the group discusses use cases under development, risk assessments and the evolving AI landscape.