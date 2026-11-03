SpaceWERX may also support SBIR projects that come through the competition

SSC’s AtlasX unit ran this year’s competition, the fifth annual edition

The 2026 Defense R&D Summit will explore trusted AI and other advanced technologies

Space Systems Command is considering eight artificial intelligence projects for funding through its annual Fight Tonight competition , with proposals covering data analysis, weapons planning, launch operations and satellite communications. SSC said Monday it will prioritize up to $12 million for multiple traditional and small-business projects. SpaceWERX may also support Small Business Innovation Research, or SBIR, projects submitted through the competition.

The finalists presented their proposals Oct. 7 to senior Space Force leaders. Organized by SSC’s AtlasX innovation and business intelligence unit, the fifth annual competition focused on identifying near-term space capabilities using AI.

Space Force efforts to apply AI to mission planning, operational analysis and satellite communications reflect the growing role of emerging technologies in national security. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2027 Defense R&D Summit on Feb. 4 will examine how investments in technologies such as trusted AI, autonomy, quantum computing and advanced space systems are shaping future defense capabilities. Reserve your spot today .

How Could AI Support Space Mission Planning & Decision-Making?

Several proposals aim to help guardians and commanders process operational information and assess mission options.

Orbital Sentinel, presented by Capt. Drake Williams and Lt. Devrin Chullandandana with industry partners Nyla Technology Solutions and Microsoft , would use machine-assisted data processing, correlation and trend analysis to help operators identify insights in complex space data. The team developed an agent-based system that draws on a knowledge graph of Unified Data Library information, orbital calculation tools and battlespace context. Operators would interact with the system through a language-model interface.

Capt. Benjamin Ratner presented Advanced Targeting & Weaponeering for the Operational Orbital Domain, or ATWOOD, with LMI . The proposed system would bring mission planning, target development and weapons-effectiveness analysis into a shared environment. It would use AI agents and physics-based simulations to assess mission feasibility, recommend weapon-target pairings and generate courses of action.

ORION, presented by Air Force Research Laboratory senior computer scientist John Beighle with industry partner HII , would use a modular space simulator to model adversarial engagements. Its AI agents would help develop scenarios, strategies and tactics during simulations.

What Projects Address Space Infrastructure & Connectivity?

Other finalists focused on launch coordination, facility information and communications networks.

Total Enterprise Mission Planning & Optimization, or TEMPO, would apply an AI agent to launch-range scheduling at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Presented by Lt. Omar Fattah and Leonard Bunton of the 2nd Range Operations Squadron, the project is partnered with Metronome. Its proposed capabilities include generating scheduling recommendations and assessing the resources needed to accommodate additional launch providers.

REscan Spatial SI, presented by Space Launch Delta 30 innovation officer Todd LeFebvre with REscan, would organize facility information to provide a shared view of physical spaces and their relationships. More than 60 facilities covering about 4.4 million square feet at Space Launch Deltas 30 and 45 have already been scanned.

Two other proposals address communications. The Space Data Network Overlay Framework, presented by Capt. Nathan McMurphy of System Delta 89 with Hughes Network Systems , would connect AI agents and assets through commercial satellite and 5G services. The Dynamic Artificial Intelligence Satellite Communications Status Engine, or DAISSE, presented by Capt. Michael van Haaster of System Delta 88 with Stephenson-Stellar, would identify potential SATCOM failures and help determine whether hardware, weather, jamming or satellite overload caused a disruption.

Mission Fabric, presented by SSC logistics officer J.D. DuVall with XRDNA, would connect approved logistics information and map mission dependencies to help users compare recovery options.

When Will SSC Announce the Fight Tonight Winners?

The judging panel included SSC commander Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, Combat Forces Command commander Lt. Gen. Gregory Gagnon and Charleen Laughlin, deputy chief of Space Operations for Cyber and Data.

Finalists responded to questions and received feedback on potential partners and other funding sources. SSC will announce the competition winners at the Air & Space Forces Association’s Space Force Ball on Nov. 13 in Los Angeles.