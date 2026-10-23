ACES builds on lessons from DARPA’s 19-company BRIDGES cohort

The program will rely on OTAs and other contracting vehicles

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Space Systems Command’s Commercial Space Office, or COMSO, has launched Access to the Classified Ecosystem for Space, or ACES, an initiative designed to help companies obtain the security access required to support classified national security space work.

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What Is ACES?

SSC said Thursday that ACES is a COMSO-led effort that guides companies and their government sponsors through the steps industry must complete before taking part in classified space programs. The initiative expands on the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s BRIDGES effort, which DARPA completed in 2025 after supporting 19 companies in a classified industry cohort, and extends that model across the wider national security space enterprise.

The program will use other transaction authority agreements and other contracting vehicles to support companies seeking classified access. COMSO will coordinate with partners throughout the defense innovation community to provide companies and sponsors with guidance, resources and support.

Through ACES, COMSO aims to widen the range of commercial technologies the government can evaluate and field for warfighters when mission requirements call for classified collaboration.

What Did COMSO Officials Say About ACES?

U.S. Space Force Col. Tim Trimailo, director of COMSO, said the initiative targets a key obstacle to acquisition reform and the integration of commercial capabilities.

“Without the appropriate security access, the government cannot fully engage industry partners on relevant threats, capability requirements, and mission needs,” he explained.

Trimailo stressed that companies cannot use the program to seek clearances on their own.

“The first step is for a company to connect with a government sponsor that has an identified need for a classified engagement,” he added.

Space Force Col. Aaron Stevenson, deputy director of COMSO, described ACES as a collaborative effort that draws on the strengths of multiple mission partners.

“ACES brings together the tools, resources, and expertise of our mission partners, including SpaceWERX, the Defense Innovation Unit, and DARPA, to help reduce barriers for companies that have a validated need to support classified space missions,” Stevenson noted.

What Other SSC Efforts Back Commercial Integration & Acquisition Reform?

The ACES launch follows other steps SSC has taken on industry partnerships and acquisition reform. Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, commander of SSC, unveiled an updated command plan that lists improving partnerships and transparency and reforming acquisition practices among the command’s 2026 commitments. The Space Force has named six mission areas to be overseen by portfolio acquisition executives, moving away from the program executive officer model to speed up decision-making and capability delivery.

Several of those portfolio offices are turning to commercial providers. The portfolio acquisition executive for battle management, command, control, communications and space intelligence is advancing a commercial acquisition strategy for the Satellite Communications Augmentation Resource program, which seeks to increase competition and expand participation from both traditional defense contractors and nontraditional commercial providers. Brig. Gen. Eric Zarybnisky, portfolio acquisition executive for space access, recently released a vision and requirements document for national spaceport infrastructure stating that the service may draw on commercially procured services, commercial assets and dedicated government assets to meet its range requirements.

COMSO has worked with SpaceWERX to select 11 companies for the latest round of Strategic Funding Increase awards, which provide funding to help move early-stage technologies toward fielded capability.