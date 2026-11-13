Selected firms would join as associate members under an OTA with no dollar value

Submissions must tie commercial capabilities to eight areas, from optical links to cybersecurity

Only U.S.-owned companies with CUI-ready systems qualify, and responses are due Nov. 23

Space Systems Command has released a sources sought notice calling on companies to submit white papers for potential membership in an industry consortium tied to the Space Force’s Space Data Network , or SDN.

The SDN Backbone, or SDN-B, program office said in a SAM.gov post Tuesday that the single-step solicitation is intended as market research to gauge whether the industrial base can satisfy SDN requirements now and in the future. The notice is not a request for proposals, and the government has not committed to funding any development work.

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What Is the Space Data Network Industry Consortium?

SSC formed the consortium as a public-private partnership to address top-priority integration and architecture problems across the SDN-B program’s satellite mesh in low Earth orbit. The mesh links spacecraft built on commercial designs from multiple suppliers, allowing them to pass data directly to one another, and serves as the main communications layer of the wider SDN.

The consortium builds on a series of 2026 awards for the network. In May, the Space Force awarded SpaceX a $2.29 billion other transaction authority agreement for an SDN Backbone prototype. In August, the service selected Amazon LEO for Government, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rocket Lab and York Space Systems for $12 million award sets covering multivendor interconnectivity demonstrations and orbital router satellites known as Space Exchange Points. Earlier in November, Viasat secured an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a $450 million ceiling, including a $115 million initial task order, to build the program’s mission operations center.

How Will SDN Consortium Members Work With the Government?

Companies selected for the consortium would join as associate members through an OTA carrying no dollar value, executed under 10 U.S.C. § 4022. Members would take part in government-led forums, technical working groups and architecture exchange meetings focused on interoperability assessments, standards development, risk reduction and coordination of new vendors entering the network.

To support information sharing among industry participants and the government, members must sign associate contractor agreements and put protections in place for proprietary data and organizational conflicts of interest. Joining the consortium carries no guarantee of follow-on contracts or delivery orders.

Lt. Col. Alexa Eggert, materiel leader for the SDN Backbone program, said in August that lab-based integration work and small-scale prototypes would help the service reduce technical and onboarding risks before the network scales. SSC has used other models to share technical work with contractors, including Project Enigma , which connects contractor development environments to a government-hosted platform supporting the Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications program.

Which Technical Areas Does the Sources Sought Notice Cover?

Respondents must explain how their current or planned commercial capabilities, technologies and product road maps would support the SDN architecture in at least one of eight areas:

Proliferated space architecture

Space networking and routing

Optical intersatellite links

Radio frequency mesh and communications

Payload hosting and interface standards

Ground architecture and space-to-ground entry

RF antennas and receivers

Cybersecurity and cross-domain security

The service has sought $1.5 billion for SDN Backbone research and development through a fiscal 2027 reconciliation request , along with $1.6 billion in procurement money from the base budget for a related proliferated LEO satellite communications effort.

Who Is Eligible to Join the SDN Consortium?

Participation is limited to companies owned and operated in the U.S.; firms subject to foreign ownership, control or influence cannot apply. Respondents must already have facilities, systems and staff able to store, process and transmit controlled unclassified information under NIST Special Publication 800-171 and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification standards.

The notice also welcomes secret and top secret/SCI capabilities and facility clearances, asking companies that hold them to note their safeguarding and clearance levels in both the cover sheet and the white paper. Each respondent needs an active SAM.gov registration under NAICS code 541715. White papers are due Nov. 23.