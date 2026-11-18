Eight of 12 regulatory actions have been published in the Federal Register, with the rest forthcoming

U.S. Munitions List cuts aim to limit ITAR to items offering a critical military or intel edge

Under Secretary Thomas DiNanno will next tackle Foreign Military Sales and MTCR export policy

Defense exporters could soon gain a general license covering certain transfers to close allied governments, along with quicker reviews for clean applications, as the Department of State moves to finalize rules drafted during a 90-day overhaul of the International Traffic in Arms Regulations , or ITAR.

The department said Tuesday it closed the sprint on Oct. 28 after advancing 12 regulatory actions, working alongside the Department of War and Department of Commerce from the outset. Eight of the ITAR actions have appeared in the Federal Register, and the rest are expected to be published shortly. Thomas DiNanno , under secretary for arms control and international security, launched the effort July 30 with support from the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs.

How Might the ITAR General License Speed Approvals?

Once in effect, a new ITAR General License mechanism is expected to pre-clear shipments of specified defense articles to a select group of highly trusted foreign governments. The department also plans to presume approval for qualifying license applications filed without administrative errors. Where practicable, it intends to issue decisions in 50 days, trimming 10 days from the existing review target.

What Changes Are Coming to the US Munitions List?

A parallel set of actions narrows the U.S. Munitions List, or USML, so ITAR controls apply only to items that give U.S. forces or intelligence agencies a decisive edge. According to the State Department, a leaner list should help American firms sell domestically built equipment and technology to key allies while freeing enforcement officials to concentrate on the highest-risk cases. Officials said none of the changes sidestep statutory requirements but rather draw a sharper line between truly sensitive technologies and areas where heavy regulation has cost U.S. companies ground to overseas rivals.

Why Is the State Department Overhauling Defense Export Rules?

The sprint implements two presidential directives: Executive Order 14268, signed in April 2025 to make foreign defense sales faster and more accountable, and Executive Order 14383, which in February established an America First Arms Transfer Strategy aimed at expanding U.S. production capacity through arms sales.

The department adjudicated about 25,000 ITAR licenses worth roughly $200 billion in fiscal year2026. Officials argued that needless regulatory hurdles steer allies toward foreign suppliers and that sales to trusted partners sustain U.S. production lines, trim the military’s unit costs and give manufacturers the stable demand required to invest and hire.

Calls for change predate the sprint. In 2023, lawmakers, defense companies and allies argued that ITAR slowed collaboration under the AUKUS partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom, and some members of Congress proposed legislation letting the State Department add staff to review export license requests. In January, the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International urged updates to Foreign Military Sales and export controls to ease unmanned systems co-development with allies.

What Does ITAR Reform Mean for Contractor Compliance?

Export-controlled data also shapes contractors’ cybersecurity obligations. Under the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program, ITAR information becomes controlled unclassified information when it is part of a Pentagon contract.

In a GovCon Wire CMMC Enforcement Starts webinar in November 2025, Deltek senior manager for cloud solutions Michael Greenman warned that mishandling such data can derail Level 2 certification .

What Comes Next After the ITAR Sprint?

DiNanno’s next assignment covers foreign military sales procedures and the way Washington applies its Missile Technology Control Regime export policy. As additional rules publish, the department has asked companies, allied governments and other stakeholders to submit comments, saying outside input will make the final measures stronger and longer lasting.