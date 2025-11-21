Rear Adm. Stephen Tedford Confirmed as DCMA Director

Rear Adm. Stephen Tedford will officially assume leadership of the Defense Contract Management Agency, or DCMA, after being confirmed by the Senate.

DCMA said Thursday Tedford was also promoted to vice admiral as part of his Senate confirmation.

“Rear Adm. Tedford is an exceptionally experienced naval aviator, engineer, commander and program manager,” said Sonya Ebright, acting director of DCMA. “I look forward to his leadership and know that DCMA will be in great hands.”

According to a congressional notice, the Senate confirmed Tedford as director of DCMA in October.

Who Is Rear Adm. Stephen Tedford?

Tedford currently serves as program executive officer for unmanned aviation and strike weapons at Naval Air Systems Command.

His previous roles include commander of the Operational Test and Evaluation Force; vice commander of NAVAIR; and deputy program manager for the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System and the Advanced Arresting Gear system.

The former test pilot has logged more than 3,100 flight hours in 40 different aircraft.

The Pennsylvania State University aerospace engineering graduate has a master’s degree in aeronautical engineering from the United States Naval Test Pilot School.

What Does DCMA Do?

DCMA is a combat support agency that provides administration services for more than 300,000 Department of Defense contracts. It delivers hundreds of millions of items to the U.S. military each year and offers acquisition insights to inform DOD decisions related to the defense industrial base.