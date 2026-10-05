The Technology Modernization Fund invested about $83 million in four projects

Projects target payroll, environmental reviews, help desks and airline complaints

The 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 will focus on federal civilian technology priorities

The Technology Modernization Fund has invested about $83 million in four projects at the departments of State, Agriculture and Transportation, the General Services Administration said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

As federal civilian agencies weigh how to spend technology dollars, government and industry leaders will gather at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 at the Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City. The White House is requesting $76 billion for civilian agency IT programs in fiscal year 2027, and the summit program includes generative AI, cloud computing, zero trust and federal shared systems. Register now to join the conversation.

How Will the State and Transportation Departments Use TMF Funding for AI?

FedScoop reported on Friday project details drawn from updates to the TMF website. At the Department of State, a $17.3 million project will bring agentic artificial intelligence to help-desk processes, research and scenario planning. Employees will be able to build their own automated agents, and a person will review every automated decision. TMF expects the system to save more than 100,000 hours a year once fully operational. Funding began transferring in July, and more than half has moved. GSA said the project connects more than 450 separate technology systems.

At the Department of Transportation, a $3.8 million project will add AI to the Aviation Complaint, Enforcement, and Reporting System of the Office of Aviation Consumer Protection. The tools will sort complaints into categories, detect duplicates and extract public records, with a person reviewing each automated decision. TMF expects complaint trends to be identified up to 80 percent faster and records request response times to fall by up to 75 percent.

What Will the Agriculture Department Environmental Review and Payroll Projects Change?

At the Department of Agriculture, a $10 million project will merge 10 environmental review systems from separate agencies into one platform. The platform will use AI to identify applications eligible for the fastest review path. TMF expects savings of 1.8 million labor hours a year and near-real-time processing of about 78 percent of fast-track applications.

A separate $52.3 million project at the USDA National Finance Center will replace a payroll system the TMF website describes as high risk. The replacement is a cloud-based platform built around AI and automation. GSA said the center handles payroll for 605,000 federal employees at 170 agencies. The platform is based on HR 2.0, the Office of Personnel Management’s plan to rebuild federal human resources systems. According to the TMF website, the Office of Personnel Management has reviewed and endorsed the plan.

How Do the Four Projects Build on Earlier TMF Investments?

The State Department project follows an $18.2 million TMF investment that brought generative AI tools to the department’s networks, according to the TMF website. The Transportation Department project expands a 2023 TMF investment in the same complaint system.

Jessie Posilkin, acting director of TMF, said in a LinkedIn post on Friday that the fund is focused on products that matter and that more investments are planned for the next quarter. She called the National Finance Center a true shared service and described investing in it as a long-held goal.