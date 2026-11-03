Tobyhanna has set workforce, readiness and technology priorities

The plan includes a $68 million radar campus expansion

The 2027 Defense R&D Summit will explore unmanned systems, AI and more

Tobyhanna Army Depot has introduced a campaign plan that ties its daily operations and long-term priorities to the goals of Army Materiel Command, the Communications-Electronics Command, the U.S. Army and the Department of War.

Advanced manufacturing of unmanned aircraft components and microelectronics is among the efforts shaping the Army’s future sustainment base. Defense officials and industry executives will meet at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2027 Defense R&D Summit on Feb. 4 to discuss unmanned systems, trusted AI and autonomy, quantum computing, advanced space technologies and more. Panel discussions will cover the assurance of AI models and data, AI-driven connectivity for expeditionary forces, supply chain visibility and critical materials, and spectrum agility for training ranges. Sign up now to join the conversation on the technologies driving the future of warfare.

The Pennsylvania depot said Friday the plan is intended to help it keep up with fast-moving changes in military technology while supporting DOW efforts to strengthen the federal workforce, rebuild supply chains and deliver critical equipment to warfighters wherever they operate.

What Are the Campaign Plan’s Lines of Effort?

The campaign plan is organized around three lines of effort:

Invest in our people: Builds a pipeline of skilled personnel able to respond to changing warfighter requirements.

Builds a pipeline of skilled personnel able to respond to changing warfighter requirements. Joint force readiness: Prepares U.S. forces for operations across multiple domains.

Prepares U.S. forces for operations across multiple domains. Shape the future: Focuses on technology integration and advanced manufacturing to strengthen the Army’s organic industrial base.

Kristyn Smith, chief of staff at Tobyhanna Army Depot, said the campaign plan reflects the expertise and adaptability of the depot’s employees, whose focus on modernization and emerging technologies helps the organization respond to evolving requirements.

“By investing in our people and pushing the boundaries of advanced manufacturing, the joint warfighter is always equipped, ready, and supported for any multi-domain challenge,” Smith noted.

Depot officials said the plan aims to keep Tobyhanna at the center of DOW’s global readiness support for command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems.

What Specific Initiatives Are Included in the Plan?

Workforce initiatives include:

Expanded in-house training course development

Stronger partnerships with local colleges and trade schools

A larger leadership portal for supervisors

A formal volunteer program for developmental assignments

Readiness initiatives include:

A $68 million radar testing campus expansion

Added capability at its microelectronics manufacturing facility

Growth in satellite and secure communications missions

Continued forward support at more than 60 fixed locations worldwide under DOW’s Regional Sustainment Framework

Technology and manufacturing initiatives include:

An Industrial Control Network pilot to improve visibility and cybersecurity for production floor equipment

Low-rate and full-rate production of small unmanned aircraft system motors in the coming year

New battery and circuit card assembly capability

The depot said domestic production of these components supports the National Defense Industrial Strategy by reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.

What Is Tobyhanna Army Depot?

Tobyhanna Army Depot is a Pennsylvania-based Army depot designated as the Center of Industrial and Technical Excellence for C5ISR; avionics; electronics; and missile guidance and control. The depot provides systems integration, repair, software and cyber engineering, and field support to joint and allied forces, and works to expand DOW’s organic capabilities in uncrewed aircraft systems, microelectronics and secure communications.

How Is Tobyhanna Supporting the Army’s Industrial Base Overhaul?

The campaign plan builds on Tobyhanna’s growing role in the Army’s push to modernize its organic industrial base. In April, Army senior leaders signed the Organic Industrial Base Transformation Strategy. It created an integration office to oversee enterprise-level modernization and an operations cell at Army Materiel Command headquarters to coordinate day-to-day execution across the service’s 23 depots, arsenals and ammunition plants.

Tobyhanna has also been named in the first tranche of the Army’s Strategic Capital Initiative, which includes neodymium processing at the depot and planned industry-funded production lines for wiring harness connectors and printed circuit boards.

In August, Tobyhanna signed a cooperative agreement with Darkhive to speed up small drone production. It was the depot’s first partnership under a Title 10 authority that allows Army industrial facilities to work with outside companies.