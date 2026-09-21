AI oversight currently varies by industry

The move comes as the administration faces pressure over AI risk oversight

Bipartisan lawmakers have pushed for faster action on AI legislation

President Donald Trump has announced plans to establish a new federal unit to oversee AI policy.

“I am forming the AI Force, much like I did Space Force,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Saturday. He added that he is also recruiting an AI “czar” to help lead the effort, though he did not specify a timeline or name a candidate for the role.

Trump said in the post that his administration would not hinder the growth of the AI industry, while also watching over it as it develops.

What Did OSTP Director Michael Kratsios Say About the AI Force?

Michael Kratsios , director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and a two-time Wash100 awardee, said Sunday on Fox News that the AI Force would help coordinate the federal government’s work on AI across agencies , according to The Wall Street Journal. In the television interview, he added that having someone at the White House focused on connecting agencies is critical as AI continues to expand into new sectors of the economy.

Kratsios said AI oversight already varies by industry, citing drone delivery, self-driving vehicles and medical diagnostics as areas overseen by different federal agencies.

“AI regulation should be use case and sector specific,” Kratsios said.

On the administration’s upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kratsios said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is expected to raise AI with his counterpart, with a focus on discussing shared risks. He said a successful outcome from the summit would be the start of substantive conversations between the two countries on AI policy.

What Prompted Recent Calls for Stronger AI Oversight?

The announcement follows public statements from AI industry leaders calling for a more measured pace of AI development. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has urged additional safety evaluation measures and greater international coordination among democratic nations.