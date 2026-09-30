Trump launched America.gov Tuesday as one online portal for federal information and services

An executive order requires agencies to connect services with more than 100,000 users to the portal

Medicare enrollment and passport renewal are due to move onto America.gov later in 2026

President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled America.gov, a unified online portal for federal information and services, and issued an executive order requiring agencies to connect their public-facing offerings to the platform.

According to the White House, users can sign in, ask questions in plain language and get answers on the website. Where permitted and technically feasible, they can also complete transactions without moving between agency websites. The administration said the portal uses what it calls superintelligence, or SI—better known as artificial intelligence—while protecting personal privacy.

What Services Will America.gov Offer?

Americans can already submit questions on the portal and receive current answers. Medicare enrollment and passport renewal are slated to move onto America.gov later in 2026, and more services will follow as agencies complete integration.

Which Federal Agencies Does the Executive Order Cover?

The order tasks the General Services Administration, the National Design Studio and the Office of Management and Budget with building and running America.gov as the primary online gateway for covered services. The three offices must also link Login.gov to the portal.

Covered services are public-facing federal offerings available online that reach more than 100,000 users within any 12-month span. The order exempts Internal Revenue Service tax filing and national security-sensitive services handled by the Department of War and intelligence agencies.

OMB must issue guidance directing executive agencies to bring their covered services onto the platform.

How Does America.gov Fit into Federal Modernization Efforts?

The White House said Americans spend an estimated 10 billion hours a year on federal paperwork and cited that burden as a reason for the effort.

The National Design Studio, established in August 2025 under the America by Design initiative, has redesigned websites for programs including TrumpRx, Trump Accounts and the Federal Employees Retirement System. The administration also pointed to a 74-percent reduction in the backlog of veterans awaiting benefits.