David Earle will serve as deputy to TSA CIO Balaji Subramaniam

Earle has spent more than 24 years at TSA

He most recently served as executive director of IT operations

David Earle has been named deputy chief information officer at the Transportation Security Administration, taking on the role after more than two decades in the agency’s technology organization. Earle announced his appointment Thursday on LinkedIn.

Earle’s new TSA technology leadership role comes as the Department of Homeland Security focuses on AI, cyber defense and operational technology. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10 will bring DHS leaders and industry executives together to discuss these priorities. Sign up now !

What Is Earle’s Background at TSA?

Earle has spent more than 24 years at TSA, having joined the agency in 2002. Before his latest promotion, he served as executive director of IT operations from December 2024. His duties included overseeing large-scale IT projects and supporting services for end users. He also helped TSA’s IT environment hold up against changing technological demands.

He previously spent almost five years leading the agency’s end-user services division , where he directed office automation offerings and customer-facing IT support for roughly 60,000 TSA employees. Earle also served as a branch manager for seven years, where he was responsible for IT services supporting transportation security operations nationwide. He started his TSA career as an IT specialist and spent almost 11 years in that role.

What Did Cummiskey Say About the Appointment?