The Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s National Counterintelligence and Security Center, alongside the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and ODNI’s Office of Economic Security and Emerging Technology, has issued new guidance to help Western technology startups avoid exploitation at international pitch competitions.

Risks and Red Flags in International Pitch Events

The bulletin warns that entities affiliated with the Chinese government or the Chinese Communist Party may use pitch competitions, often held across the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and elsewhere, to exploit Western innovation and talent. Participants are typically lured via promises of cash awards, subsidized trips to China, market-entry support and other benefits—but at potential cost to their intellectual property, data, production processes or talent.

“International pitch competitions should be a nurturing ground for innovation, not a hunting ground for foreign threat actors and competitors to coopt Western technology and talent for their own benefit,” said James Cangialosi, NCSC acting director. “Western tech startups face significant risks when participating in international pitch competitions organized by entities affiliated with the Chinese government or the Chinese Communist Party.”

The China Overseas Talent Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, held by the China Association for Science and Technology, is cited as a key example. The event collected over 2,032 project pitches from 50 countries in 2024 and more than 7,400 pitches since 2016. Evidence suggests that such competitions aim to attract overseas talent and support China’s innovation and entrepreneurship goals, the guidance stated, adding that participants were asked to disclose sensitive information, including patents, business plans and personal data, and in some cases, were required to form a business in China as a condition for receiving funding.

Protective Measures Startups Should Consider

To mitigate the risks, the bulletin urges tech startups to take the following steps before joining pitch competitions:

Due diligence : Research event organizers—confirm affiliations, funding sources and alignment with participant intentions.

: Research event organizers—confirm affiliations, funding sources and alignment with participant intentions. Data protection : File patents before public disclosure and use non-disclosure agreements and secure presentations to protect IP.

: File patents before public disclosure and use non-disclosure agreements and secure presentations to protect IP. Limit exposure : Disclose only necessary information, review agreements carefully, document all interactions and set clear boundaries.

: Disclose only necessary information, review agreements carefully, document all interactions and set clear boundaries. Continuous monitoring : Track any increased foreign interest following the event and be prepared to act.

: Track any increased foreign interest following the event and be prepared to act. Engage authorities: Register travel, use government security guidance and report suspicious activity to appropriate agencies.