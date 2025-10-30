White House. The Trump administration secured deals with South Korea in technology and shipbuilding.
The Trump administration announced investments and agreements with South Korea to help strengthen U.S. exports, advance American leadership in technology and build up maritime partnerships.
Trump Administration Scores Major Maritime, Tech Deals With South Korea

The Trump administration has announced key investments and agreements with South Korea to strengthen U.S. exports, advance American leadership in technology and energy, and build up maritime partnerships.

How Will South Korea’s Maritime Investments Strengthen American Shipbuilding?

The White House said Wednesday President Donald Trump secured multibillion-dollar investments from South Korean companies to modernize and expand the capacity of the U.S. shipbuilding industry during the final stop of his Indo-Pacific trip.

HD Hyundai and Cerberus Capital Management will partner on a $5 billion investment program to upgrade U.S. shipyards, strengthen supply chains and advance the use of automation, digitalization, autonomous navigation and other new technologies.

Hanwha Ocean unveiled a $5 billion infrastructure plan to expand Pennsylvania’s Philly Shipyard workforce and boost production capacity. 

Samsung Heavy Industries will work with Vigor Marine Group on naval vessel maintenance, repair and overhaul efforts, as well as U.S.-flagged ship construction and shipyard automation initiatives.

What Will US-South Korea Technology Cooperation Deliver?

To advance innovation and strengthen technological leadership, the U.S. and South Korea are signing a Technology Prosperity Deal focused on artificial intelligence, 6G, biotech supply chains, research security and quantum innovation. 

Amazon will invest $5 billion through 2031 to develop South Korea’s cloud infrastructure, supporting U.S. exports and advancing the country’s leadership in AI.

According to the White House, NASA’s Artemis II mission will include the deployment of a Korean satellite to measure space radiation. Both countries have committed to diversifying the critical mineral supply chains through public-private partnerships.

South Korea’s air force tapped L3Harris Technologies for a $2.3 billion program to build an airborne warning and control aircraft. The agreement is expected to support more than 6,000 U.S. jobs.

