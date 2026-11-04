ECX2 platform would handle about 15M calls a year with AI-powered tools

Industry responses due Nov. 12 for contract forecast at up to $100M

POC’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit to spotlight DHS AI, data priorities on Nov. 10

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is gauging industry interest in a cloud-based, artificial intelligence-enabled contact center to replace its Enterprise Customer Experience operations, according to a request for information posted Monday on SAM.gov.

Feedback on the Enterprise Customer Experience 2, or ECX2, requirement will help the agency decide whether to set aside the work for small businesses and which contract vehicle to use. USCIS described ECX2 as a recompete of an existing task order rather than a follow-on.

Department of Homeland Security leaders will discuss how they are harnessing artificial intelligence and data to protect the nation at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10. DHS Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar will open a keynote lineup that includes Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Kevin Lunday, Secret Service Director Sean Curran and U.S. Customs and Border Protection CIO Sanjeev “Sonny” Bhagowalia, while panels will explore AI-driven investigative intelligence, a federated data and identity fabric for DHS components and more. Sign up now to get an exclusive look at where homeland security innovation is headed next!

How Large Is the USCIS Contact Center Operation?

The immigration agency’s contact centers field roughly 15 million toll-free calls each year through about 1,500 agents at 18 sites nationwide, many working remotely. They serve the Verification Contact Center, External Affairs and Language Services units. An interactive voice response system resolves about 70 percent of External Affairs calls without a live agent, the RFI said.

USCIS wants the replacement to be a FedRAMP Moderate platform with 99.99 percent availability, room for as many as 3,000 live agents and links to Salesforce and ServiceNow. Vendors must also explain how their solution could run without the incumbent’s proprietary tools and how the government would retain control of its data and configurations.

What AI Capabilities Is USCIS Seeking for ECX2?

The RFI asks whether vendors’ AI-powered voice response systems can top 95 percent intent-matching accuracy, respond in under 700 milliseconds and keep at least 75 percent of calls from reaching an agent, with an 85 percent target. USCIS also wants conversational AI that can book appointments without handing callers off to staff.

Respondents must describe how they would add new AI tools in line with DHS Directive 139-08 and the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s AI Risk Management Framework. Another question asks how vendors would confirm that automated interactions answered callers’ questions rather than producing hang-ups or repeat calls.

When Are Responses to the USCIS ECX2 RFI Due?

Interested vendors have until 8 a.m. Eastern time on Nov. 12 to email their responses as PDFs to Contract Specialist Brittany Willette, using the subject line “RFI Response for USCIS Enterprise Customer Experience 2.”

In October, the agency forecast a value of $50 million to $100 million for ECX2 and set March 1, 2027, as the expected solicitation release date. The forecast also shows the current arrangement under the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions vehicle expiring July 2, 2027.