USCIS is targeting Oct. 1, 2027, for production go-live of its new financial system

The agency plans to transition to an SAP-developed enterprise resource planning system

Immersion Consulting has supported the modernization effort since October 2023

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services plans to go live with a new financial system on Oct. 1, 2027, as the agency moves into the last phase of its financial systems modernization effort, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

USCIS’ financial systems modernization is part of a broader DHS technology effort. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10 will bring DHS and industry leaders together, with Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar as a keynote speaker. Save your seat today!

What Is USCIS Planning for the New Financial System?

The new system will use SAP enterprise resource planning software. According to an agency justification document, USCIS expects the transition work to continue through 2027, with the agency preparing data, configuring and testing the system, and planning the changeover to production.

USCIS also expects to address system defects, validate business processes and prepare its organization for the transition before the planned October 2027 go-live.

The agency plans to begin with an initial production deployment in 2027 and add more functionality afterward, with full operational capability targeted for Oct. 1, 2028.

Why Is Immersion Consulting Supporting the Transition?

USCIS selected Immersion Consulting for a sole-source Financial Systems Modernization Support Services contract in September. The company has been involved in the agency’s modernization effort since October 2023.

The contractor is handling work related to preparing and moving financial data to the new system, including data cleansing, conversion validation and migration planning. USCIS said that work requires familiarity with its existing data and business rules.

The agency cited continuity as a reason for retaining Immersion Consulting during the transition. The justification document stated that changing contractors at this stage could create problems with data assumptions, mapping logic and exception handling. It could affect data integrity, financial reporting and internal controls.

How Does the Effort Fit DHS’ Modernization Program?

USCIS’ project is part of a broader Department of Homeland Security effort to modernize financial systems. DHS has three modernization programs, with USCIS participating in the FSM-Cube effort led by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Government Accountability Office reported in May that FSM-Cube remained in the initial stages of procuring financial management software and did not yet have a cost estimate. USCIS said its schedule is driven by DHS timelines and coordination with the department’s SAP system.