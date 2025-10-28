Artificial intelligence. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is seeking a new chief AI officer.
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is seeking a new chief AI officer to lead enterprisewide adoption of AI and machine learning.
USPTO Seeks New Chief AI Officer

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is seeking a new chief artificial intelligence officer, or CAIO, to lead enterprisewide adoption of AI and machine learning.

According to a notice posted on USAJobs, the CAIO will serve as the principal adviser to the chief information officer and deputy CIO, focusing on delivering business value through AI and machine learning implementation. 

USPTO will accept applications through Nov. 25.

What Are the Responsibilities of the USPTO CAIO?

The CAIO will bring hands-on technical expertise and leadership in areas such as natural language processing, expert systems, image processing, evolutionary computation, robotic process automation and deep neural networks.

Key responsibilities include training and validating datasets; implementing AI, ML and RPA platforms; developing feedback learning loops and refining behavioral capabilities based on end-user interactions.

The officer will also turn high-impact business use cases into actionable AI technology roadmaps and lead strategy engagements with mission-critical business units. It will provide leadership on the reporting, analysis, technology, risk management and governance recommendations to accelerate integration and adoption of AI tools across the enterprise and collaborate with DevSecOps teams to design and implement innovative tech platforms.

Jerry Ma on the USPTO Chief AI Officer Role

Jerry Ma, who stepped down as USPTO’s first CAIO and director of emerging technology in May, shared his perspective on the position in a LinkedIn post.

“The USPTO is now hiring for its second-ever Chief AI Officer, and there exists no better agency for a civic-minded AI leader to jump in and start delivering. You will work at the crossroads of technology, policy, and public-sector innovation to support our nation in ensuring American leadership in AI for years and decades to come,” Ma, now vice president of global affairs and deputy chief technology officer at Perplexity, said of the role.

