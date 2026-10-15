VA has fully committed its FY 2026 nonrecurring maintenance funds

Projects target building systems, elevators and EHR readiness

The 2026 Healthcare Summit will explore AI, modernization priorities and more

The Department of Veterans Affairs has approved $2.68 billion in infrastructure improvement projects for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026.

VA’s investment in its medical facilities reflects the federal government’s broader push to expand access to care and modernize health services for veterans. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3 will bring together leaders from the Department of Health and Human Services, the Defense Health Agency, the Veterans Health Administration and other agencies to discuss FY 2027 contracting priorities, digital tools and AI, data privacy, access to care and modernization. Register now to hear directly from senior federal health leaders.

VA said Wednesday the projects are funded through its $4.8 billion nonrecurring maintenance budget for FY 2026.

What Are VA’s Infrastructure Improvement Projects?

The infrastructure improvement projects fund major maintenance, equipment replacements and facility upgrades at VA medical centers. The work aims to sustain the facilities’ operational capability and improve healthcare delivery to veterans.

“Under President Trump, we are rebuilding the department, so it puts Veterans first, and these historic investments underscore that fact,” VA Secretary Douglas Collins said. “The massive improvements we’re making in VA healthcare and benefits are a big reason why more than 300,000 new Veterans have enrolled in VA care this year.”

What Maintenance Projects Did VA Approve?

The maintenance projects VA approved in the fourth quarter of FY 2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and modernize aging infrastructure systems at medical facilities.

to repair and modernize aging infrastructure systems at medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades, including elevators, electrical systems and boiler plants.

for major building upgrades, including elevators, electrical systems and boiler plants. $560 million to maintain and modernize facility infrastructure in preparation for future electronic health record system updates.

The department has published the complete list of fourth-quarter projects.

The infrastructure investments form part of VA’s broader effort to improve services for veterans. Since January 2025, the department has opened 43 new healthcare facilities and offered veterans more than 3.4 million appointments outside normal operating hours. In FY 2025, VA completed over 82 million direct care appointments and nearly 60 million community care appointments, up 4.1 percent and 12 percent, respectively, from FY 2024.

What Other Modernization Efforts Has VA Advanced?

VA’s approval of the fourth-quarter projects, which include $560 million for facility infrastructure supporting future EHR system updates, comes as the department continues its EHR modernization push. In August, VA raised the ceiling of its EHR modernization contract with Oracle Health by nearly $17 billion to $27 billion, extending the period of performance through May 2031. The department has completed a second 2026 deployment wave in Ohio and Kentucky, extending the federal EHR system to over 107,000 veterans and 7,200 clinicians.

The Government Accountability Office reported in September that VA has fully implemented four of 18 recommendations to strengthen its EHR modernization program, with the remaining 14 still in progress as of August.

Beyond the EHR program, VA sought proposals for a potential 10-year, $700 billion Community Care Network contract in January to provide veterans with healthcare services through a network of licensed providers. Earlier this month, the department launched a pilot program using CLEAR identity verification pods at six medical centers to help veterans set up VA.gov accounts more quickly.