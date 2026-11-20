Payments rose more than $7 billion from fiscal 2025 and more than $11 billion from fiscal 2024

Hospitals and physicians received $31.2 billion of the total

Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3 will cover federal health agencies’ fiscal 2027 contracting priorities

Payments under the Department of Veterans Affairs’ community care program totaled $44.8 billion in fiscal 2026, with local healthcare providers receiving the funds, the VA said Thursday.

The Potomac Officers Club will host its 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3 at the Hilton McLean, where federal health leaders from the Department of Health and Human Services, the Defense Health Agency and the Veterans Health Administration will take part in panels and Q&A sessions on fiscal 2027 contracting priorities, artificial intelligence, data privacy and access to care. Secure your spot now!

How Did VA Community Care Payments Break Down in Fiscal 2026?

VA said the fiscal 2026 total is more than $7 billion above fiscal 2025 and more than $11 billion above fiscal 2024. Hospitals and physicians received $31.2 billion, the largest share, while home-based care providers received $6.2 billion, state and community nursing homes $5.4 billion and dental providers $2 billion.

Separately, VA said it spent $116.7 billion on direct care in fiscal 2026, which it also called a record. The agency completed 68.1 million community care appointments in fiscal 2026, 26.7 percent more than in fiscal 2024, along with 82.7 million direct care appointments, a 4.9 percent rise.

Which States Received the Most Community Care Payments?

Texas led the 10 states VA ranked at $4.1 billion, followed by Florida at $3.6 billion and California at $2.5 billion. North Carolina received $1.9 billion and Ohio $1.6 billion. Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Michigan rounded out the list at $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion each.

How Does the Veterans Community Care Program Work?

The MISSION Act, passed in 2018, lets eligible veterans see approved providers outside VA at the department’s expense, and the Veterans Community Care Program is how the agency pays for that care. VA identifies the program as the country’s fourth-largest healthcare payer and says it serves more than 9 million enrolled veterans.

The Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act, enacted in 2025, reaffirmed Congress’ commitment to veterans’ choice of care, VA said. The agency must now let a veteran and the referring clinician choose community care without further review when it serves the veteran’s best medical interest. Veterans can also use community care when their average drive or wait time passes set thresholds or when they need a service VA does not offer.

VA said millions of veterans live in rural areas, where healthcare providers sometimes operate on margins below 1 percent, and its community care payments help keep those providers open to treat veterans and other members of their communities.

What Else Is Happening With VA Community Care?

In September, VA put out a request for information on a health systems technology integrator to support the Veterans Health Administration as it moves toward an accountable care operating model. The VHA is establishing an Office of Veterans Community Care to centralize responsibility for community care policy, operations and financial oversight, according to the SAM.gov solicitation. VA said its eligibility, scheduling, claims and referral functions run on systems that are only loosely linked and involve repeated data entry. The department wants an integrator to build a single layer connecting its data, systems and performance measurement, while VA keeps ownership of the target architecture and the underlying intellectual property. The integrator would also work alongside a separate change, the Community Care Network’s shift from five regional networks to two that third-party administrators will manage. VA noted that roughly 40 percent of its care goes through community providers. Responses were due Oct. 2.

In November, the Senate Appropriations Committee released its fiscal 2027 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies appropriations bill. The proposal would give VA $144.2 billion in discretionary funding, 8.3 percent, or $11.1 billion, above the fiscal 2026 enacted level. The Toxic Exposures Fund would supply $52.1 billion of the $175.5 billion the bill sets aside for veteran medical care, and discretionary funding would cover the remaining $123.4 billion. Within the discretionary portion, $60 billion would go to direct care at VA facilities and $39.7 billion to care from community providers. These are proposed fiscal 2027 amounts, while the payments VA reported cover fiscal 2026.