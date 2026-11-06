TEFCA enables secure medical record exchanges between facilities and hospitals

SSA, Indian Health Service, Consumer Product Safety Commission joined TEFCA earlier

The 2026 Healthcare Summit will discuss AI, digital health tools, data privacy and access to care

The Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of War are now part of a nationwide health information exchange network to facilitate access to electronic medical records across military, veterans and civilian healthcare settings.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, or ONC, said Thursday the agencies have joined the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement , or TEFCA, a national initiative for securely sharing electronic health information.

Secure health information exchange is an important part of coordinating care across military, veterans and civilian healthcare systems. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3 will bring federal health leaders together to discuss data privacy, digital tools, AI and efforts to expand access to care. Speakers include HHS Chief AI Officer Gil Alterovitz and VA Chief Production Officer Derek Herbert. Reserve your spot today .

How Will TEFCA Support Military & Veterans’ Healthcare?

Thomas Keane, national coordinator for health IT, said access to current medical information is important because veterans and military personnel often receive treatment at different locations.

Leslie Sofocleous, director of the Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization, or FEHRM, office, said the network will allow beneficiaries’ health information to be shared securely whether they seek care at a “military treatment facility, a VA medical center or a participating local hospital.”

James Perkins, acting portfolio acquisition executive for medical digital solutions, also cited the network’s role in supporting healthcare for military personnel, their families and veterans. He said the effort is connected to the military’s goal of maintaining a medically ready force.

How Does TEFCA Work?

TEFCA is designed to support health data-sharing between different health information networks and to remove obstacles that providers, patients, payers and public health entities face when exchanging information. Qualified Health Information Networks, or QHINs, provide shared services and governance to securely route messages, queries and responses for eligible participants.

The Sequoia Project serves as TEFCA’s recognized coordinating entity under a contract with ONC, supporting the network’s development and implementation in line with the 21st Century Cures Act.

How Has the Nationwide Health Data Network Grown?

When TEFCA became operational in December 2023 , HHS designated Epic Nexus, eHealth Exchange, Health Gorilla, KONZA and MedAllies as the first QHINs. The department added CommonWell Health Alliance and Kno2 in February 2024, bringing the total to seven.

In April 2024, ONC and The Sequoia Project released version 2.0 of the Common Agreement , which requires support for Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources application programming interface exchange. The requirement is meant to further support information-sharing and allow users to access health information through their preferred apps via TEFCA. The release came with the Participant and Subparticipant Terms of Participation, which outline the requirements organizations must accept to join TEFCA.

VA and the Department of War are the latest in a series of federal agencies to join TEFCA since its launch. The Indian Health Service, Consumer Product Safety Commission and Social Security Administration joined earlier to support their missions.