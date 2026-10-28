16 affiliated Ohio, Alaska clinics included in Saturday’s Federal EHR go-lives

VA credits governance overhaul, standardized build for faster deployments

Federal health IT modernization tops agenda at POC’s 2026 Healthcare Summit

The Department of Veterans Affairs has completed its 2026 electronic health record, or EHR, rollout goal with final go-lives at medical centers in Cleveland and Anchorage, setting up a 26-hospital push for 2027, the department announced Monday.

The Department of Veterans Affairs, the Defense Health Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services are all modernizing how they deliver care, opening new doors for industry partners. Hear directly from federal health leaders about their fiscal year 2027 priorities for digital tools, artificial intelligence, data privacy and access to care at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3. Save your seat today!

The Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, the Alaska VA Healthcare System and 16 affiliated outpatient clinics went live Saturday, moving more than 163,000 veterans and 7,800 staff across Ohio and Alaska to the system. Through the rollout, VA aims to improve access to patient records, curb redundant testing and strengthen coordination among federal healthcare providers.

“VA has fulfilled its goal of deploying this new system to 13 hospitals in 2026, a stark turnaround from the nearly two-year delay seen under the prior administration,” said VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence.

How Many Veterans Now Use the Federal EHR?

More than 780,000 veterans and 42,000 VA clinicians and staff now use the system, following earlier 2026 rollouts in Michigan in April, southern Ohio and Kentucky in June and Indiana in August. The platform shares service members’ health records with the Department of War and pulls in data from community providers, which VA expects to help keep care consistent when veterans change facilities or need emergency treatment elsewhere.

What Changes Did VA Make to Its EHR Program?

VA attributed the turnaround largely to replacing several EHR decision councils, which it noted had slowed the program, with a single council that reports to top leadership. The department also reported resolving hundreds of issues from its first six go-lives, many caused by sites modifying the system on their own, and now deploys one standard build.

As the department’s lead official for the rollout, Lawrence also visited every site that deployed the system this year to work through readiness questions with facility leaders. VA has hired dozens of employees to support implementation and plans to add more.

Which VA Hospitals Are Next for the Federal EHR?

VA plans to double its pace to 26 hospitals in 2027, starting in January with four facilities:

Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Tomah VA Medical Center in Tomah, Wisconsin

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin

Oscar G. Johnson Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Facility in Iron Mountain, Michigan

According to Lawrence, this year’s results lay the groundwork for that expansion and for the department’s goal of putting the system in every VA facility by 2031. Deployments are set to continue under Oracle Health’s EHR modernization contract, which VA expanded in August to a $27 billion ceiling and extended through May 2031.