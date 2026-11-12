The redesigned VA.gov features AI-powered search and additional identity verification options

VA views the website refresh as an early step in a broader effort to modernize digital services for veterans

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The Department of Veterans Affairs has rolled out a redesigned VA.gov platform featuring artificial intelligence-powered search capabilities , expanded identity verification options and streamlined access to healthcare and benefits services as part of its broader digital modernization efforts.

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The website updates aim to simplify how veterans, service members, caregivers, family members and survivors access VA resources, manage claims and submit documents, VA said Wednesday.

What New Features Does the Redesigned VA.gov Offer?

According to VA, the redesign incorporates feedback from nearly 90,000 veteran survey responses collected between March and May.

The redesigned homepage features a simplified layout, a more prominent sign-in area, improved search functionality and reorganized healthcare and benefits categories.

On the same day VA announced the upgrades, Federal News Network reported on remarks from Zack Schwartz, the department’s principal deputy assistant secretary for the Office of Information and Technology. He said one of the enhancements is an AI-powered search capability that would allow users to enter questions in natural language, including queries containing spelling errors, to find relevant VA services and information.

The authentication process has also been expanded to include four options: Login.gov, ID.me, CLEAR and passkeys. The four services are free and optional, according to VA.

Under its partnership with CLEAR, the department is using biometric identity verification pods to help Veterans establish VA.gov accounts at designated locations . The initiative aims to help individuals who face mobility challenges, limited internet access or other barriers to completing identity verification online.

Passkeys would allow users to authenticate through device-based fingerprint and facial recognition, or a personal identification number instead of entering a traditional password.

VA has also extended sign-in sessions on trusted devices, allowing users to remain authenticated for longer periods. The platform brings access to claims, health chat and claim status tracking into a more consolidated experience.

Additional improvements include Magic Link functionality, which allows veterans to check claim statuses through a link sent to their mobile devices without entering a password, and a streamlined QuickSubmit process.

Schwartz said the department also conducted user testing before launch to identify usability challenges involving authentication, website navigation and online form submissions.

VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence said, “Every one of these upgrades gives Veterans and their families time back: Less time signing in and searching, and more time getting the care and benefits they’ve earned.”

In July, VA Secretary Douglas Collins designated the department’s deputy secretary as the enterprise owner of VA.gov and its associated web infrastructure. The designation aims to strengthen accountability for the department’s digital platforms, improve operational governance, enhance cybersecurity and reliability, and support the continued modernization of veteran-facing services.

How Does the VA.gov Upgrade Fit Into the Department’s Broader Modernization Strategy?

In January, VA announced plans to allocate $4.8 billion in fiscal year 2026 funding for healthcare infrastructure modernization through its Non-Recurring Maintenance program. The proposed allocation included $2.8 billion for infrastructure system upgrades at medical facilities, $1 billion for electronic health record modernization, and another $1 billion for building upgrades and medical center modernization initiatives.