VA has rolled out in-person account sign-up support for veterans

CLEAR pods are now available at six medical centers

The 2026 Healthcare Summit will explore AI, access to care and more

The Department of Veterans Affairs has introduced a pilot program that uses CLEAR identity verification pods at six medical centers to help veterans create VA.gov accounts more quickly and gain access to the department’s benefits, care and services.

As VA works to simplify how veterans connect with its digital services, federal health leaders continue to shape priorities around access and modernization. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3 will bring together officials from the Department of Health and Human Services, the Defense Health Agency, the Veterans Health Administration and other agencies to discuss digital tools and AI, data privacy, expanded access to care and more. Book your spot now to hear directly from senior leaders on their fiscal year 2027 contracting priorities.

VA said Wednesday it partnered with security technology provider CLEAR to install the pods, where VA staff members assist veterans with the account registration process.

Which VA Medical Centers Are Part of the Pilot?

The pilot is live at VA medical centers in Atlanta; Brooklyn, New York; Orlando, Florida; Palo Alto, California; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Washington, D.C.

VA said it may extend the capability to additional facilities depending on the outcome of the pilot.

How Does the CLEAR Pod Process Work?

The pods use the same type of scanning technology found at airports and are designed for veterans who face mobility, connectivity or other barriers to registering online from home.

Veterans bring an unexpired, government-issued photo ID , a phone number and a personal email address to a participating medical center.

, a phone number and a personal email address to a participating medical center. VA staff help veterans enter their details and take a photo at the pod, completing account setup within minutes .

. Veterans can enroll in face ID or other recognition tools to sign in remotely within seconds.

Registered users can book appointments, message providers, refill prescriptions, file disability compensation claims and track benefit applications online.

The CLEAR option is free and voluntary, and veterans may keep using existing login methods. VA said personal health information stays under its control and that CLEAR does not access that data or sell biometric or sensitive personal information.

VA Secretary Doug Collins said veterans are seeking improved customer service and convenience.

“This technology is another way we’re changing VA to put Veterans first and make it easier for those who have worn the uniform to get the care and benefits they’ve earned,” Collins said.

What Other Modernization Efforts Has VA Pursued?

The latest pilot program adds to a series of VA efforts to modernize the technology and services that support veteran care. In September, the department requested industry input on third-party support services for an enterprise AI product it plans to acquire through a separate procurement.

In August, VA raised the ceiling of its Oracle Health electronic health record contract to $27 billion and extended the contract through May 2031 to support deployment, training and sustainment of the system.

In March, the department issued a presolicitation for a biomedical engineering support contract covering maintenance and technical services at VA medical facilities nationwide. That followed VA’s January move to solicit offers for the potential 10-year, $700 billion Community Care Network Next Generation Medical contract.