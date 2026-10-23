MOSAIC will cover enterprise data products, APIs and-data sharing

VA is seeking industry views on AI agents and event-driven architecture

Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Healthcare Summit will tackle federal AI and digital modernization plans

The Department of Veterans Affairs has released a request for information to gather industry feedback on a planned enterprise data and integration initiative known as Mission-Oriented Services for Application Integration and Capabilities , or MOSAIC.

According to a sources sought notice published Tuesday on SAM.gov, the market research will help shape the initiative’s technical requirements, operating model and acquisition strategy. The department is also examining how its data capabilities should evolve over the next five to 10 years. Responses are due Nov. 4.

Federal health agencies are exploring new approaches to AI and digital modernization, including how the VA manages enterprise data, interoperability and information exchange. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3 will bring these priorities into focus, with VA’s Derek Herbert joining a panel on fraud mitigation and customer service delivery. Register today to hear directly from federal health leaders.

What Is MOSAIC?

MOSAIC is an initiative led by the VA’s Office of Information & Technology to support the use of agency data across a range of mission and technology needs. The planned effort would address data access for application programming interfaces, large-scale analysis, streaming exchanges and artificial intelligence applications.

Existing VA capabilities that could be considered for the initiative include VA Profile, VADIR and HDR. The department has not yet determined the final scope, transition arrangements or division of responsibilities among MOSAIC, VA organizations and other enterprise contracts.

What Does VA Want From Industry?

The VA wants companies to recommend how data delivery and integration should be organized as technology and mission requirements evolve. It is seeking input on areas such as AI agents, interoperability standards, automation and reusable data products.

The department is also asking industry to identify existing tools, architectural approaches and operating practices that may no longer be appropriate for its future needs. Respondents are encouraged to challenge current assumptions and offer alternatives grounded in technical, operational and commercial experience.