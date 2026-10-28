The VA seeks $10.7 billion for its IT systems in FY27

This includes investments in technologies like ICAM, cloud and AI

Hear from top VA technology officials like Derek Herbert at the 2026 Healthcare Summit !

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs seeks more money for its IT systems and electronic health record modernization in fiscal year 2027 under the theme of “Ready. Secure. Faster.” The agency, for these efforts, requested $10.7 billion.

The VA has three pillars for its FY27 IT systems budget request:

Successfully implementing the federal EHR system (a 24-percent boost to $4.2 billion)

(a 24-percent boost to $4.2 billion) Sustaining the enterprise backbone to keep services reliable and secure

to keep services reliable and secure Scaling mission delivery where execution readiness is highest

where execution readiness is highest Modernizing the business foundation to reduce delays and manual workarounds

GovCon technology professionals can unpack business opportunities in VA IT spending in FY27 by attending the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3. Hear directly from top officials like Derek Herbert, VA Office of the Under Secretary for Benefits chief production officer, and learn how the agency plans to use digital tools, AI and other emerging technologies to prevent fraud and enhance customer service. Secure your seat today for this essential GovCon conference!

Let’s dive into the five most consequential highlights in the VA’s FY27 IT systems budget request.

What Are the Five Most Consequential Highlights in the VA’s FY27 IT Systems Budget Request?

1. Mission Support Investments

The agency’s $330 million request for mission support investments would reflect a $37-million, or 13-percent, increase from FY26. This is for continued modernization of core financial and acquisition platforms and the associated integration and transition activities needed to retire legacy capacities.

The funding for this category would sustain and modernize enterprise “back office” platforms that support VA-wide financial execution and acquisition activities. These include Financial Management Business Transformation, or FMBT, and the Integrated Financial Acquisition Management System, a.k.a. iFAMS, while enabling mission-critical operations in the agency’s staff office. By improving the reliability, security and timeliness of these enabling functions, the VA expects to slash administrative delays that can slow obligations, contract actions and payments.

2. General Accounting and Reporting

The agency seeks 24 percent more funding for the general accounting and reporting group in FY27, for a total of $265 million. This is driven primarily by FMBT and iFAMS to transition the VA from fragmented legacy platforms to a unified cloud-based solution.

The request for this group focuses on critical modernization activities needed to scale iFAMS reliably across VA components and strengthen internal controls and audit readiness, such as:

Configuration

Data migration

Interface development

Change management

3. Identity and Access Management

The $176 million request in FY27 for identity and access management would be $31 million, or 22 percent, more than enacted in FY26. The VA predicts this would strengthen its enterprise access controls by expanding capabilities that verify user identity, enforce least-privilege access and reduce unauthorized entry to systems and data.

This funding would prioritize risk reduction by improving authentication, access governance and account lifecycle management to limit lateral movement and credential misuse.

The federal healthcare establishment wants to accelerate IT system initiatives in FY27. GovCon professionals can help government healthcare agencies improve patient care and service through technology by attending the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3. Connect with agency leaders, program officials and industry leaders driving technology strategy and budgeting. Network with the entire business development ecosystem, including prime contractors, integrators and startups. Leave with more business opportunities after one day than in months of cold approaches. Sign up now!

4. Application Hosting

The VA requested $110 million for application hosting in FY 27. This would be an increase of 11 percent from the $98 million provided in FY 26. This group funds the shared hosting management capability that provides centralized oversight, cost management, automation and performance monitoring for cloud-hosted applications to support secure and efficient operations.

The VA attributes this increase to continued investment in the cloud management and administration services to manage the VA’s expanding cloud infrastructure, including scaling cloud environments, improving automation and enhancing government capabilities. The agency expects improved operational control and resilience for hosted applications as a result.

5. Decision Intelligence and Automation

The agency is requesting $48 million for decision intelligence and automation in FY27, which is $5 million, or 11 percent, more than provided in FY26. This group funds shared automation and decision-support capabilities, including the infrastructure and controls required to develop, integrate and govern AI capabilities across the VA.

This increase is for AI infrastructure solutions, which should enable the VA to pilot and scale AI tools that improve operational efficiency, enhance clinical decision-making and support personalized care and benefits delivery. It should also sustain governance frameworks for safe, effective and ethical use.

The VA anticipates a secure and scalable AI ecosystem that bolsters decision-making and workflow execution across mission services.