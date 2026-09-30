William Mahan has shifted from the Navy’s top acquisition role

The move follows William Toti’s nomination as under secretary

Vice Adm. Seiko Okano to assume ASN RD&A duties

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao has appointed William Mahan, who currently performs the duties of assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition, or ASN RD&A, to perform the duties of under secretary of the Navy.

In a statement published Tuesday, Cao said Mahan will keep the priorities of the under secretary’s office on track while William Toti, a previous Wash100 awardee, awaits Senate confirmation for the post.

“We cannot afford to slow our momentum in restoring American shipbuilding,” added Cao, the 2026 Wash100 Award popular vote winner .

While Mahan serves in the under secretary role, Vice Adm. Seiko Okano will assume the roles and responsibilities of ASN RD&A.

What Led to Mahan’s Selection?

The appointment comes after President Donald Trump nominated Toti for the under secretary position in mid-September. Toti, a retired Navy captain and career submariner, was selected to perform the duties of under secretary in May.

The White House sent Toti’s nomination to the Senate alongside those of Cao, who was nominated for the Navy secretary post, and Richard Breckenridge, a retired Navy vice admiral, nominated for an assistant secretary position. Cao has led the department in an acting capacity since April.

Who Is William Mahan?

Mahan is a former submarine officer who has served as the Navy’s senior acquisition executive since May, overseeing more than $100 billion in annual research, development, acquisition and sustainment funding. He is also a member of the Shipbuilding Council supporting the Golden Fleet effort.

He previously was chief of staff to the secretary of the Navy and, before that, founded and led a defense engineering company focused on systems engineering, acquisition management, rapid prototyping and flight testing.

A U.S. Naval Academy graduate, Mahan completed five strategic deterrence patrols and later retired from the Navy Reserve as a commander.

He holds an MBA from Johns Hopkins University and a law degree from George Mason University.