Maldonado will serve as the second-in-command of Commerce’s OCIO

He previously served as FEMA’s CIO and deputy CIO

Maldonado spent more than 18 years at the Office of Naval Intelligence

Zeke Maldonado , who most recently served as acting chief information officer at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has joined the Department of Commerce as principal deputy CIO . Maldonado announced the appointment Wednesday in a LinkedIn post.

Who Is Zeke Maldonado?

Maldonado is a federal technology executive whose career spans civilian government agencies and naval intelligence. His experience includes IT management, cybersecurity, data services, intelligence systems and enterprise technology planning.

A senior executive service member, Maldonado spent more than 18 years at the Office of Naval Intelligence, where he held several technology and information management leadership positions. He also worked at the Department of Homeland Security’s headquarters and its intelligence and analysis wing before taking the FEMA post.

What Will Maldonado Oversee at Commerce?

As principal deputy CIO, Maldonado will serve as the second-ranking executive in Commerce’s Office of the Chief Information Officer, OCIO. He will help direct department-wide strategies for IT, cybersecurity, data management, digital services and emerging technologies.

He will coordinate with CIOs at Commerce bureaus and operating units to align their technology activities with department strategy and federal requirements. His duties also include working with the department’s CIO and chief financial officer and assistant secretary for administration on IT budget priorities and compliance with the Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act.

Maldonado will also lead efforts to address technology, cybersecurity and data challenges involving multiple Commerce components. His responsibilities include incorporating artificial intelligence, generative AI and advanced data analytics into department operations.

What Federal Technology Leadership Roles Has He Held?

In February, Maldonado was named FEMA’s acting CIO , reporting to Shila Cooch , the agency’s associate administrator for mission support. In the role, he led enterprise information management, technology and cybersecurity services supporting FEMA’s workforce and disaster response operations. He also shaped the agency’s technology strategy and oversaw major IT acquisitions.

In August, FEMA selected Steven McAndrews , then deputy CIO at the National Nuclear Security Administration, as its CIO. Maldonado returned to the deputy CIO position to support the leadership transition.

Before joining FEMA, Maldonado served as executive director for compute, operations, resilience and endpoints at DHS from August 2025 to February 2026. His responsibilities covered IT service delivery for roughly 15,000 department personnel and leadership of a technical team comprising more than 400 federal employees and contractors. He also oversaw an annual budget of more than $400 million.

From August 2024 to August 2025, Maldonado served as CIO and director of technology and data services for DHS’ Office of Intelligence and Analysis. He oversaw IT and data services supporting the department’s intelligence work, including the operation and maintenance of its Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information network.

Earlier, Maldonado served as ONI’s CIO and director of its Technology and Innovation Directorate from 2020 to 2024. His previous assignments at the intelligence organization included chief knowledge officer and deputy CIO for information management, deputy department head for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and division head for platforms engineering, modeling and signatures.

What Was Maldonado’s Private-Sector Experience?

Before entering federal service, Maldonado worked at BAE Systems as an electrical engineer from May 2001 to May 2006. His responsibilities included engineering work on hardware and software for the Navy’s MKII/MKIIA/Mode S AN/UPX-24 Identification Friend or Foe Interrogator Set.

He also worked as a biomedical engineering technician at Union Memorial Hospital-MedStar Health from May 1997 to May 2001.